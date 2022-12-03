The eggs are known for their nutritional properties in all its presentations, however, when consumed cookedthese beneficial properties can increase significantly until they are considered superfoods.

The boiled or hard-boiled eggs They allow you to obtain all the benefits of the egg, but without the additional fat that you have when frying them, in this way, one of the benefits of boiled eggs is weight loss or increased immunity.

The egg is a food that contains vitamin A, folic acid, vitamin B5, vitamin B12, vitamin D, iron, carotenoids, phosphorus, selenium and zinc, therefore it is recommended to add them to the diet on a recurring basis.

Health benefits of boiled eggs

It has more healthy fats. Healthy fats are those that protect the organs and help keep the body warm. Hard-boiled eggs are perfect for the winter.

Increases immunity. An egg contains a good amount of vitamin B6 and B12 along with zinc, and they help boost immunity and fight cold and flu.

Helps keep teeth and bones strong. An egg is a good source of vitamin D, which will not only boost your immunity, but also keep your bones strong.

They help lose weight. Boiled eggs contain lean protein and amino acids, but few calories, which helps make them perfect for weight loss.

They help to have a healthy brain. An egg contains a good amount of omega-3 fatty acids and choline, which “builds the cell membrane and has a role in the production of signaling molecules in the brain.

Eating boiled eggs also helps protect the eyes, since the yellow part contains lutein, they also favor hair, and contribute to maintaining a healthy heart.