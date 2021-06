Just a moment to put the troubled Fin in the spotlight. After all the criticism he’s received and all the rumors that he’s being kicked out of Mercedes. You just have to be able to deal with it. But he does. So 10 reasons why Valtteri Bottas is a great guy.

(more…)

The post 10 reasons why Valtteri Bottas is a great guy appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...