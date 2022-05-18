She is the player who has played the most matches with the Spanish National Team (314) since she made her debut in 2002.
JESUS AGUILERA
She is the player of the senior team who has won the most medals: 12, including three European gold medals (2013, 2017 and 2019).
RAFA APARICIO
At the Eurobasket in Valencia 2021 she became the player with the most matches in the European event (75), beating Semenova.
ALBERTO IRANZO
About to turn 43, he had been playing longer (27 years) than not. He debuted in the 1995-96 season.
Marina Bernal
She has been to four Olympic Games and in Rio 2016 she won the silver medal, the only one that the women’s team has achieved.
MORENATTI
A true globetrotter: she has played in five different countries, including Australia, where she spent a few months in 2017.
@laiapalau9
Instagram
In club basketball he has won 33 titles: 14 Leagues, 2 Euroleagues, 11 Cups and 6 Super Cups. In the image, the reception at the Generalitat Valenciana for the Ciudad Ros Casares team, champion of the 2012 Euroleague.
MANUEL BRUQUE
EFE
In 2016, she became the first player to reach 1,000 assists in EuroLeague history while playing for USK Prague.
Anadolu Agency
Getty Images
Graduated in Social Work, to disconnect, she loves getting lost with her Calixta van.
Gustavo Monge
JOURNAL AS
Uni Girona, his latest team, has created an academy that will bear his name. His future could be in base basketball.
Europe Press Sports
Europe Press via Getty Images
