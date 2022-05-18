She is the player who has played the most matches with the Spanish National Team (314) since she made her debut in 2002. Photo:

JESUS ​​AGUILERA

May 18, 2022

She is the player of the senior team who has won the most medals: 12, including three European gold medals (2013, 2017 and 2019). Photo:

RAFA APARICIO

At the Eurobasket in Valencia 2021 she became the player with the most matches in the European event (75), beating Semenova. Photo:

ALBERTO IRANZO

About to turn 43, he had been playing longer (27 years) than not. He debuted in the 1995-96 season. Photo:

Marina Bernal

She has been to four Olympic Games and in Rio 2016 she won the silver medal, the only one that the women’s team has achieved. Photo:

MORENATTI

A true globetrotter: she has played in five different countries, including Australia, where she spent a few months in 2017. Photo:

@laiapalau9

In club basketball he has won 33 titles: 14 Leagues, 2 Euroleagues, 11 Cups and 6 Super Cups. In the image, the reception at the Generalitat Valenciana for the Ciudad Ros Casares team, champion of the 2012 Euroleague. Photo:

MANUEL BRUQUE

In 2016, she became the first player to reach 1,000 assists in EuroLeague history while playing for USK Prague. Photo:

Anadolu Agency

Graduated in Social Work, to disconnect, she loves getting lost with her Calixta van. Photo:

Gustavo Monge

