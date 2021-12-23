A survey conducted by the Graduates and Labor Market Department of the Ministry of Education revealed that nearly 10% of university graduates surveyed were dissatisfied with the practical training programs available to graduates, as a result of 10 different reasons, most notably “the lack of learning any new skills, lack of The existence of an organized work plan, not assigning the student any responsibility, not specializing in practical training,” while an official report confirmed that the results of this questionnaire prompted the ministry to take proactive and remedial measures, represented in developing the practical training portal, to focus on training opportunities of various skills in the market Work, allowing higher education institutions to express their opinion on accepting or rejecting the training opportunities offered, and directing students towards the optimal choice.

In detail, an official report issued by the Ministry of Education stated that the Ministry has designated two sectors to take responsibility for the quality of academic programs and practical training for students, namely the Commission for Academic Accreditation, the Graduate Management and the Labor Market, explaining that the Commission for Academic Accreditation specializes in ensuring the quality of higher education through licensing higher education institutions and accrediting Its academic programs, as the body supervising the development of programs, reviewing curricula and determining educational outcomes in higher education institutions, including the development of practical training, based on the best international standards and practices, and governance and quality assurance of practical training.

In the report it submitted to the Federal National Council, the ministry stated that on the other hand, the Department of Graduates and the Labor Market is working to monitor the current and future needs of the labor market, in terms of knowledge disciplines and specialized practical skills. It is also concerned with following up and measuring employers’ satisfaction with the quality of higher education outputs. In addition to monitoring and measuring the graduates’ satisfaction with their academic experience through questionnaires conducted annually.

The report presented the results of a survey conducted by the Department of Graduates and Labor Market of the Ministry, which revealed that 964 graduates stated their dissatisfaction with practical training out of a total of 9758 graduates, who were included in the questionnaire, at a rate of (9.9%), citing student dissatisfaction with 10 different reasons, which students chose among the reasons. Which were mentioned in the questionnaire newspaper, include “the absence of training or development, the absence of learning any new skills, the absence of an organized work plan, the absence of any responsibility for the student, the lack of coordination between the student and the university, the lack of specialization in practical training, the student’s lack of preference for the sector in which He is trained (governmental, private), the student’s lack of preference for the field in which he is trained (health, education, transformational industries, others), the distance from the work site (training) from the trainee’s residence, and finally, the length of training work hours.

According to the questionnaire, 121 graduates out of the 964 who expressed dissatisfaction stressed the need for practical training to include another specialty, which prompted the ministry to develop the practical training portal, in cooperation with members of the Higher Education Council and the private sector, with the aim of focusing on training opportunities of various skills in the market. the work.

Training portal

The report showed the results of a survey conducted by the Graduates and Labor Market Department of the Ministry that the training portal takes into account the steps of quality and conformity, so that the feature of matching data includes specialization and skills with the training opportunities provided by companies, as this feature helps students to search for training opportunities offered according to specializations and work sectors . He pointed out that the portal provides the advantage of direct communication between graduates and employers, conducting an interview with employers through the portal, and also allows higher education institutions to express their opinion by approving or objecting to the presented opportunity, and directing students towards the optimal choice.



