Yesterday, Wednesday, in the framework of the work on the gloss of the first report of Mr. Governor Rubén Rocha Moya and his cabinet, it was the turn of the appearance before the Congress of José Luis Zavala Cabanillas Secretary of Public Works; With the presence of almost three quarters of the current legislature, a quorum of 29 deputies was registered, mostly women, with the presence of the deputy president of JUCOPO, Feliciano Castro, as well as the president of the Communications and Public Works commission, Marco Antonio. Zazuta and that of the President of the Board of Directors Ricardo Madrid.

It was a very orderly and quick appearance lasting barely an hour. The Secretary José Luis Zavala began his dissertation by highlighting that “the commitment of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya is social work; works with a human sense where our priority is the primary public services in all the communities of Sinaloa”. However, Engineer Zavala also pointed out the investments and work carried out in the Picachos and Santa María dam projects, as well as the maintenance of 1,752 kilometers of the total 4,140 kilometers of our highway network, added to more than 200 km of new target roads that he even plans to duplicate. The Secretary of Public Works lamented that “for example, in the Benito Juárez we found that for 12 years no major maintenance was given to that road and we already put $200 million pesos in 34 km in three stages.”

For their part, the deputies recognized the work carried out this first year by Governor Rubén Rocha as well as that of Secretary José Luis Zavala in the Public Works Secretariat. For example, the deputy and former president of Congress Gene Bojorquez of the PAS bench said “Secretary, I recognize the social work of Mr. Governor, as well as his work and his always willingness to attend Congress, even if you are one of the secretaries who always answers the phone”; On behalf of the PRI, the deputy Madrid expressed “the PRI parliamentary group supports the social work of the State government so take us at the word secretary to support”; The PAN was present but did not speak, and on behalf of the Morena bench, the deputy Aurelia Leal asked about the costs and delimitation of responsibilities regarding the fall of the “El Quelite” bridge.

The secretary José Luis Zavala was very clear when answering that “the bidding process was carried out by the SCT and that the federal Secretariat itself had determined that an inadequate construction process was incurred, therefore the total cost of the works of the reconstruction of the bridge “EL Quelite II” amounting to $200 million pesos will be covered in its entirety by the construction company “making it clear that there is no loss or affectation to the Sinaloan treasury.

I have seen appearances of Secretaries before Congress since 1997 and by far the appearance of Secretary Zavala yesterday has been the fastest and calmest that I have had to witness and that gives us an unequivocal signal and that is that the Governor Rubén Rocha Moya is right by highlighting the “meticulous work” carried out by its Secretary of Public Works, Eng. José Luis Zavala. May this 2023 be even greater the benefit for Sinaloan families.