At the head of a conglomerate that brings together 30 companies and employs 30,000 people in 41 countries, geologist Marco Stefanini has created an ecosystem oriented towards digital transformation that grows 30% a year and earned BRL 6.2 billion in 2022. Since 2020, the Stefanini Group acquired 12 companies, including the leader in banking software in Latin America. Although cautious in relation to the challenges for this year, both in Brazil and in the United States, where the company’s revenue is already as large as that of the matrix, he understands that the perspective is to maintain the accelerated pace, especially due to the demands that will arise in the areas of cybersecurity, industry 4.0 and artificial intelligence. For the entrepreneur who 35 years ago decided to set up the software company that bears his surname, challenges are part of his routine and can bring opportunities. It was like this in the global crisis of 2008, started by the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, it was like this in the most difficult periods of the Covid-19 pandemic and it has been like this since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, which affected part of the Stefanini Group’s operation in Europe , as 75% of its employees on the continent live in countries close to the conflict, such as Romania and Moldova. “We had to make bold decisions and in a short time. At these times, if you stay quiet, you’ve already made a mistake ”, he said to DINHEIRO. The two themes, pandemic and war in Ukraine, were added in the reissue of his biography, O Filho da Crise, written by Rogério Godinho and published by Matrix Editora.

DINHEIRO — After almost three years since the start of the pandemic, what is your assessment of the impact it has had on the technology sector and your business in particular?

MARCO STEFANINI — It was a seesaw. In the first three months there was that shock. The big companies were forced to hold back the projects a little to see what would happen. Then there was an inversion. In late 2020 and early 2021, the valuation of technology assets was excessive. Until 2022 there was a very strong reaction, caused by the hypervaluation of the sector, added to high interest rates and other economic factors that seem to remain in 2023. For Stefanini, which is a much more stable company, without debt, the moment there was that stop in 2020 we kept accelerating.

What was the consequence of accelerating when the market pulled the brakes?

There were a number of acquisitions planned and already under negotiation. We continued to acquire companies and were able to increase productivity, engagement and the level of customer satisfaction. This allowed us to maintain growth, which was already very good in 2018 and 2019.

How much did the company grow during this period?

About 25% to 30%, in revenue, per year, regardless of the year. We doubled in size in three years, to R$6.2 billion. From the point of view of internationalization, we were already in about 40 countries before the pandemic. What increased was the share of international markets in the group’s total revenue. Today, in the United States, Stefanini is the size of Brazil.

What has enabled this robust growth abroad?

This is a reflection of better management at the company over the past five years and the consolidation of the moves we have made towards digital transformation. We set up a digital ecosystem ten years ago and since then we have been planting. In the last five years, we started to reap. In this ecosystem we have more than 30 companies and part of the result comes from the quality of the solutions we can offer our customers anywhere in the world.

In these past three years, what has been the biggest change in customer demands?

Our characteristic is to meet our clients’ objectives in an integrated manner. Startups in general have what we might call point solutions. Our advantage is to see the whole journey. The corporate market is much slower to absorb innovations than the final consumer. This corporate client only started buying digital transformation from 2018 onwards. In 2020 he had to accelerate due to the pandemic. This more pragmatic view has helped us a lot.

The group made 12 acquisitions in the last two years. Is it possible to keep this pace or is the group already complete?

We continue with a strong pace of acquisitions in two lines. One is to add solutions to the portfolio that can offer customers that complete journey. At the same time, we have been consolidating what we call vertical towers to gain more muscle. I will give two examples. One is in digital finance, with our Topaz venture, which has made several acquisitions, including a majority in Cobiscorp, a US-based banking software company. Today Topaz is the largest banking platform in Latin America, which runs 120 banks in 25 countries and serves 250 customers in the financial area. The second example is digital marketing, an area where we have six companies.

Do these areas still have room to grow?

There are many solutions to be developed in these areas, in addition to the possibility of regional expansion, for international markets where we do not yet operate in these towers. There are also good prospects in cybersecurity, industry 4.0 and artificial intelligence.

How did the war in Ukraine affect the group?

In Europe, 75% of our employees, which add up to 4,000 people, are in Eastern countries providing services to customers in more sophisticated markets, such as Germany, France, Italy and England. More than half of this group is in Romania, but we have a lot of people in Poland and Moldova, which is on the border with Ukraine, very close to the conflict. And we have about 40 people in Ukraine itself who are still working. They never stopped, not even at the height of the attacks. We have the model of giving a lot of freedom of decision at the end. We did a survey and around 150 people from Moldova asked to be removed from there, which is not a simple operation. It is necessary to provide documentation, with a work visa, to clean the house, to transport the family. Even so, Europe continued to achieve all of the group’s targets.

Have attacks on communication towers and the power grid disrupted activities?

We don’t have any service in Ukraine that relies on 24/7 connection, like call center for example. Our systems allow part of the work to be done offline, so even if the internet goes down, it is possible to continue working on software development activities.

Can any lessons be learned from war?

It was a good test for our management model, which gives a lot of autonomy at the top. This makes it possible to respond to crises very quickly and efficiently. Another lesson is that at this time you need to have the courage to make a decision. You can’t be quiet, because then you’ve already made a mistake. All this is very sad. Getting people out of the house and then getting them back isn’t easy for any company. But we had learned from the pandemic, when two countries closed overnight: Peru and the Philippines. In Manila, people who lived farthest from the office couldn’t go home, they had to stay there, and those who lived in the neighborhood cooked for everyone. Team spirit was fundamental for people’s survival.