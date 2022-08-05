Before starting his business, Gustavo Peixoto had a desire to build a fairer, more integrated and green world. When thinking about how he would do that, he decided to undertake. Thus, as he himself says, Pangea is a business that emerged from a purpose and not the other way around. Founded in 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, the company is an ecosystem of sustainable solutions that works in initiatives for the preservation of fauna and flora, in actions to clean the environment and which has the marketplace of sustainable products as its flagship. Now, it celebrates a successful partnership with Via (owner of the Casas Bahia, Ponto and Extra.com brands) in which Pangeia acts as curator of the social store in the e-commerce of Casas Bahia. From his experience, he attests that the world is slowly changing and that companies need to react quickly to survive.

Companies and consultancies have been talking a lot about a new pattern of production and consumption for a more conscious and responsible model. What is causing this movement?

Every civilizational cycle goes through phases that involve a change in what we call modus operandi, that is, the way human beings interpret and react in each of them. What we see is that there is an ongoing change, a redefinition of values ​​and a younger generation that arrives much more connected with the sustainability of the planet. The market is already feeling the pressure brought by social agents who are connected by this new paradigm and companies are reacting.

But where does the vector of change come from?

Since the industrial revolution, we have witnessed the establishment of an artificial consumption pattern, in which production was based on disposables and people’s comfort was related to having more. Now we realize that this model is destructive. People understood that there is a need to learn from capitalism and propose fairer production and consumption models. It is this reflection that is causing a major transformation of the market.

With globalization and technology, people have gotten used to consuming what they want whenever they want. In this new model there is the time of nature. Is the consumer willing to readjust their habits?

On the one hand, globalization brings products from around the world a click away and stimulates people’s desire for something far away. On the other hand, the pandemic has shown us that locality is one of the keys for a region to prosper. This opened space for consumers to learn more about the history of products and producers, which helps to relativize the power of advertising, promotion and globalization. There is a change taking place.

And capital, have you understood the need for transformation?

A few years ago, BlackRock placed ESG (environmental, social and governance) as a business risk and this forced companies to look carefully at the guidelines set by large funds. But the big change starts to come when the people behind the capital understand that they need to contribute to society as a way of repaying their own gains. Capital will be more accessible as the people who manage it are also changing.

How mature is social entrepreneurship in Brazil?

Technology and the pandemic have made it possible for many people to turn what they felt as a vocation into a business. At the same time, geography is no longer a limitation or obstacle to the transformation of ideas into business. Any Brazilian today can build their business by integrating with people with the same purpose in the world. The more there is the exchange and the more the learning time is shortened, the more these trades will accelerate.

In this new production model, what will work relations look like?

We are in a stepping stone to another reality. Everything we lived through until the end of the 20th century was a direct reflection of what was built in the industrial revolution. Schools follow a factory model, companies too. We have a strict start and end time, we have eating times, uniforms to wear, beeps that tell us what to do. But the factory is focused on processes and end results. Now people want more humanity, more values, more connections and respect for who they are.

Are companies ready?

They are experiencing a moment of transformation by the pressure of people. It is because of this pressure that they started to worry about inclusion, equity and diversity. Some will be more reactive and will try to push the most conservative models to the limit, others are more open to new models. But it is a complex process. Pangea itself was born in a digital culture and to this day most people have never seen each other in person. We are the portrait of the challenge of maximizing the personality of each one, with a team that interacts digitally and still creates a common culture.

It is a paradoxical reality. How to value the person in work relationships that take place virtually?

When we talk about a business with purpose, the essential thing is to bring people who identify with that purpose. In the case of Pangea, creating a greener, more integrated and fairer world. The belief in building this model is something greater that unites us. Technology has to be seen as the tool that makes work possible. This makes us very careful never to fall in love with a tool, a technology or a trend. Unity comes through purpose and individuality, too.

Is there a real possibility that this movement of impact companies will gain scale or will it always be niche?

There is now a consumer concern to look at the planet and understand what impact their consumption decisions have. This encourages the creation of various businesses, products and services. Some people will look at this demand and work to meet it, a rational choice motivated by a market movement. And there is also a group of artisans, small producers and communities that have always chosen to use what nature offers to produce, respecting the cycle it imposes. They don’t prey on it, they don’t exhaust it. Both models are welcome. Here at Pangeia we give voice to and promote the culture, production model and lifestyle of this second stream.

Earlier this year, Via announced the e-commerce of sustainable products, naming Pangeia as a partner to curate producers and products. How to make the world of these small producers and the big marketplaces speak the same language?

Speaking specifically about Via, we had the great privilege of speaking with people who are fully connected to the cause and truly engaged in building this new dynamic. We know that Via needs to make a profit, that it has the necessary rules and policies to ensure its financial solidity, but on the other hand we understand that, because it is so robust, it has talents that are connected with this new social moment. We believe that by connecting large and small companies we will allow the transfer of resources and knowledge and thus we will be able to create a healthy and growing ecosystem.