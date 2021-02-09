“A better Internet starts with you: more connected, more secure” is the motto chosen to celebrate the Safe Internet Day 2021. A world event that in Spain promotes INSAFE / INHOPE within the pan-European network of Internet Security Centers, with the support of the European Commission and held every year on the second Tuesday of the second week of February.

Internet security is seriously threatened and in 2020 we saw a wide collection of old or new malware. Viruses, worms, Trojans and specimens of all conditions and for all platforms increasingly sophisticated, dangerous and massive, with the Ransomware and Phishing as the main threats.

To all this, the consequences of COVID-19 have been added, a great challenge also in terms of cybersecurity. The lockdowns from the pandemic have displaced millions of employees and students from generally well-protected perimeter networks to those in homes that are more insecure by default.

It has also increased disinformation, the fake news and in general the manipulation of information that some analysts consider one more computer security problem. And there has been no lack of data violations, the right to privacy or cyber espionage that never rests.

Safe Internet Day 2021

With all of this in mind, it is clear that it is necessary to promote positive changes and raise awareness in cybersecurity as the 2021 Safe Internet Day intends. This annual event goes further from creating a safer Internet and aims to achieve a better Internet, to turn it into a space in which we all do use of technology in a responsible, respectful, critical and creative way.

Safe Internet Day 2021 has a global and community focus and from Safer Internet Day They have organized events all over the world as a way to raise awareness among all Internet users. They also require that we all participate actively with precise actions that are specified by the National Cybersecurity Institute:

Children and youth You can help create a better Internet by being respectful of others, protecting your reputation and that of others on the Web, and seeking positive opportunities to create, participate, and share through the Internet.

Parents and guardians They play a fundamental role in motivating and instilling in their children a responsible, respectful, critical and creative use of technology, either by establishing an open dialogue with their children, educating them in a safe and positive use of technology, or acting as benchmarks of digital behavior.

Teachers, educators and social workers They can contribute to the creation of a better Internet by training their students and students with computer skills and helping them develop skills that promote critical thinking, which will allow them to surf the Internet better. They can encourage them to create their own content, make positive choices online, and serve as a personal role model of online behavior to their pupils and students.

The companies they can help create a better Internet by creating positive content and promoting secure web services. Additionally, they can empower users to cope with problems they encounter by providing tips on safe Internet use, a variety of easy-to-use security tools, and quick access to help in case something goes wrong. well.

Policy makers and leaders should provide an environment in which all of the above groups can work and progress, for example by ensuring that educational plans include training on Internet safety, that parents and guardians can have access to appropriate information and sources of support, or ensuring that companies commit to self-regulation of their content and services. They must also take the lead in government and legislation and ensure the safety and well-being of children and young people by creating real child protection strategies on the Internet.

This event reminds us that we are all responsible for making a difference on the Internet. We can contribute to the creation of a positive space by behaving in a respectful way towards others and looking for positive opportunities that allow us to create and connect. In the face of negative, inappropriate or illegal content, we can all react and report.

Protection on Safe Internet Day 2021

The celebration of this conference is a good moment to remember the need to implement a series of proactive measures to improve Internet security, strengthen our virtual accounts, the use of applications and equipment. We recently proposed them to you in our blog dedicated to computer security, but it never hurts to insist on the main ones.

Common sense. Prudence is one of the preferred barriers against malware and it is advisable to be extremely cautious against phishing or ransomware attacks, which as soon as we pay attention we can prevent, because to be effective they use precisely the carelessness of the user. To do this, we must avoid installing applications from unsafe sites; the opening of unsolicited emails or attachments that arrive from social networks or messaging applications; browsing certain Internet pages; or using outdated operating systems and applications, which contain vulnerabilities that can be exploited by cybercriminals in malware campaigns.

Web browsers. All web browsers include advanced security features whose activation we must review and configure because they are the applications with which we access the Internet and its services. In addition to reviewing end-to-end encryption in sync or sandboxing (sandbox), we must pay attention to warnings about unsafe sites. We must also review the installed extensions because some are a frequent source of malware introduction or improve privacy with incognito mode.

Operating systems and applications. All operating systems have automatic or manual mechanisms for installing security updates. They are security patches that are delivered from time to time against known threats and must be installed. As important -or more- than the above is the update of installed applications to the latest versions since these usually include security patches. When the versions are older, they have a greater risk of being attacked by cybercriminals who find vulnerabilities in the program, with special incidence in some such as Java, Adobe Flash or Reader.

Passwords. Massive violations of the security of Internet services are the order of the day and with it millions of passwords are exposed. The reality is that passwords are a horrible method both in terms of security and usability, but until more advanced methods that have to come from biometric identification are consolidated, we have to continue using them. The Golden rule is to have a strong and different password for each website and password managers that are capable of generating and remembering dozens of passwords are a good tool to reduce human errors.

Security solutions. Operating systems such as Windows include the native Windows Defender security solution as basic protection for a consumer. It is the minimum that we should use or – better – bet on specialized providers that offer a good number of security solutions, many of them free. Professional or advanced users should consider using a comprehensive commercial security suite and also other security tools such as a firewall or data encryption systems such as BitLocker.

Two factor authentication. Two-factor (or two-step) authentication provides an additional level of account security as it is not enough just to breach the username and password. The service is available on most major Internet services and should be used whenever possible. Generally, it uses a verification code served through a mobile application or SMS, as a mechanism to confirm the identity of the user but adding additional security to the use of passwords. This method makes cyberattacks extremely difficult, especially ‘brute force’ ones.

Free wireless networks. Free access points have been spread over multiple areas in towns, restaurant areas, airports, train or metro stations, hotels and in all kinds of businesses. Several studies have confirmed the intrinsic insecurity of them and the ease of cybercriminals to take advantage of them. They should be avoided whenever they can opt for more secure dedicated mobile broadband networks and, failing that, only be used for inconsequential and occasional browsing, without using them to access sensitive services such as online banking or those that require real user authentication.

Use VPN to improve privacy. The use of virtual private networks is an option for those who seek greater privacy and thus greater security on the Internet, since they hide the user’s IP address and redirect traffic through an encrypted VPN tunnel. This degree of “invisibility” offers direct improvements in security against computer attacks, privacy against data theft and identity theft, and other added advantages such as protecting identity online, safeguarding electronic transactions and Internet purchases or allowing security in the use of public Wi-Fi networks.

Hardware security keys. For vital accounts, especially in business environments, it is worth making an additional investment to protect the accounts using a hardware security mechanism. Generally it is a device in pendrive format that is connected to a USB port and contains a high security encryption engine. The whole process is done within the hardware and although they have not been totally infallible when using Bluetooth connections, they generally greatly increase the security that we achieve through software.

Backups. Making backup copies is highly recommended for a user and professional who intends to protect personal and corporate information on a computer equipment. in addition to being a maintenance task that contributes to the health of the hardware. The backup copies must be stored in a storage device external to that of our team or in a cloud storage service that in the event of any attack allows us to recover the data.

