Even though the 2023/24 season was basically a complete and utter disaster for Bayern Munich, the emergence of Aleksandar Pavlovic was at least positive.

The midfielder has become a useful player for the Bavarians in 2023/24, making 19 Bundesliga appearances and also earning his first full international cap for Germany. Very good.

Raise your hand if you knew who Pau Cubarsi was before 2024.

Unless you’re an avid Barcelona B supporter, chances are you’re lying by raising your hand.

As evidenced by the massive increase in his transfer value, the defender has emerged from relative obscurity in 2024 to become one of the first names on Barca’s teamsheet and a full Spain international.

And all this at the age of 17. In our opinion, that’s pretty cool.

After struggling for fitness in 2023 and game time for much of 2024, a three-month period between May and July proved to be very kind to Guler’s transfer value.

And rightly so.

The attacking midfielder was sublime at both club and international level, scoring four goals in three games at the end of the La Liga season for Madrid and contributing three goals to Turkey’s qualification for the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

If there’s one way to sum up how good Florian Wirtz was in 2023/24 it’s this:

He helped Bayer Leverkusen win the Bundesliga for the first time in their history.

That’s something Michael Ballack couldn’t do. That’s something Dimitar Berbatov couldn’t do. That’s something Toni Kroos couldn’t do.

For us, 130 million euros is a fairly fair valuation for a player like that.

The most valuable player on this list is Vinicius Júnior.

The Brazilian superstar was sublime in 2023/24, scoring a number of vital goals in Real Madrid’s successful run to win both the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League, even scoring in the final of the latter.

There’s a reason he’s the favourite for the Ballon d’Or.

According to Transfermarkt, Arsenal have spent €4 million too much on Riccardo Calafiori.

We doubt they’ll care too much though, as they’ve bagged themselves a fine player in Calafiori. The defender was the big star of the season in Serie A, and caught the eye at Euro 2024 (not just because he’s a handsome man).

In the past 12 months, Cole Palmer has gone from warming the bench at Man City to winning the Young Player of the Year award and scoring a goal in the Euro 2024 final.

So yes, as expected, his transfer value has skyrocketed.

Remarkably, Phil Foden’s previous transfer value was infinite and has in fact been able to rise as a result of an outstanding campaign with Manchester City.

The attacking midfielder was the Premier League’s best player last season, scoring a whopping 27 goals in 35 games.

An increase of 49 million euros, and we are honestly surprised that it is not more.

Kobbie Mainoo emerged from nowhere in 2024 to become the Premier League’s most promising young player and a regular in the England national team, starting every game in the Euro 2024 knockout stages.

The sky is the limit for the talented midfielder.

Of course, Lamine Yamal tops the list.

He was arguably the best player at Euro 2024, he is the most exciting young player in world football, and the best player to come out of La Masia since literal Lionel Messi.

Oh, and she just turned 17.

It’s ridiculous.