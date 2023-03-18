We have very recently the case of Youssoufa Moukoko, the Borussia Dortmund player who could be 22 years old instead of 18. That’s why today in 90min we bring you 10 footballers who lied about their age. Big names appear like Radamel Falcao or Samuel Eto’o. Here we show you, go to the end to know these stories:
On October 7, Gourav Mukhi became the youngest goalscorer in Indian League history at just 16 years old. Two months later, the player was banned for 6 months for lying about his age. He is actually 28.
To this day we still do not know his real age, he was forgotten as his career once went on loan. After a great season with Benfica and the European Championship in France, he signed for Bayern and information came to light that he was 24 years old, instead of 18.
When Monaco signed him, from Colombia it began to be said that he was two years older than he declared. Atlético de Madrid had signed a 25-year-old guy and two years later had sold him at 29. He had to present a birth certificate to prove the truth.
When he went up to the first team, in Italy they raised their hands to their heads. They said that he was only 17 years old. No one believed him, but neither were they able to prove that that adolescent with the face of a gentleman was lying.
Its president claimed that the Nigerian footballer had lied to him with his age. It was said that he was 13 years older than declared, from 27 to 40. He was never proven, but he will always be remembered for this dark episode. And by the hair of him with colored braids.
channel+ leaked a private conversation between Moutinho and a Swiss businessman in which the Portuguese coach said: “I have Eto’o, who is 32 years old, or 35, who knows”… And doubts about the Cameroonian striker were raised.
He came to the fore too young, he never met the expectations generated and now he endures suspicion about his true age. His country of birth was Ghana and that is where the error could have been generated. They also say that he could have been a victim of economic interests when he broke into the American league, the younger the more expensive he was.
Supposedly he was born in Cameroon on June 17, 1986, but plays for the Armenian national team, where he began his professional career. One of his trainer, Nicolás Philibert, said that Apoula Edel has a false identity. That he was really born on April 19, 1981 and that his name is Ambroise Beyamela.
The player claims that he was born in 1984, but the Nigerian federation confirmed that he was born in 1978. Finally, the federation backed down and said that it was an error in the report, but suspicion has always weighed on him.
the rotary Bunte publishes a birth certificate according to which Moukoko would have been born on July 19, 2000. That is, she would be 22 years old today and not 18. Right now the case is being investigated, her career could have been a scam.
