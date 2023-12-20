Liverpool F.C.

Jimmy Carter

Random Arsenal Goal of the Day: Jermaine Pennant vs Southampton, May 2003

The 24-time England Under-21 cap was transferred to Birmingham City for £3m in 2005. Liverpool signed him for £6.7m a season later and he played in 81 games, scoring just 3 league goals.

A year later, Chelsea called him to sign a three-year contract worth £5.5 million. Benayoun only made eight appearances for the Blues, scoring just one goal in the away game against Wigan. On August 31, 2011, the footballer was sent on loan to Arsenal until the end of the season. Yossi participated in 19 games (ten times as a starter and nine as a substitute) and scored four goals.

The center forward moved around Europe and ended up on loan to Liverpool. He contributed to winning the Premier League title, but the then manager, Gerrard Houllier, decided not to give him a permanent contract.

He later formed a strong partnership with Senderos and led the team to the UEFA Champions League final against Barcelona in 2006. After 7 years of service, he demanded a transfer. Manchester City signed him for £14 million and won the league with him in 2011/12, despite only using him as a squad player. Liverpool answered his call a year later, when the Citizens were beginning to empty the club's ranks in search of younger, more expensive players.

Everyone at Arsenal is greatly saddened to hear of the passing of Ray Kennedy. One of the giants of 71', Ray will be sorely missed by his friends, family and everyone at the club. Rest in peace, Ray

After six seasons, Kennedy was transferred to Liverpool for a record £200,000. The Englishman became league champion 5 times with the Reds and won the European Cup 3 times. He hung up his boots after spells with Swansea City, Hartlepool United and, finally, Ashington.

Geoff Strong was already 27 when Liverpool FC signed him from Arsenal on 7 November 1964. He was an experienced professional and Bill Shankly needed that type of a player in his #LFC team who were peaking in the mid-60's. Mr Reliable of his time.

Arsenal did not have much success during that period and Strong was sold to Liverpool for £40,000 in 1964. The striker won the FA Cup in 1965 and the Division title in 1966.

He participated in a decisive match in the 1988/89 season between Arsenal and Liverpool. The Gunners needed two goals to become champions of England, and Thomas scored the winning goal in the last attack, in added time, which gave Arsenal the league title after 18 years.

Following an argument with George Graham, Thomas was transferred to Liverpool in December 1991. He played another 7 years with the Reds before joining Coventry City for £800,000.

The Portsmouth-born player was becoming increasingly frustrated with Wenger and was looking for more playing time elsewhere. He made 198 appearances for Arsenal before joining Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool in the summer of 2017.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was able to play in his preferred position of attacking midfielder and was instrumental in Liverpool reaching the Champions League final that season.