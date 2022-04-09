The soccer player has ailments such as pressure from fans, salary arrears and lack of time with his family, but also physical ones. There is big stars who had to retire or disappeared from the front pages early due to injuries. Look at the 10 most relevant cases!
The career of the top scorer in the history of the Spanish team had a turning point in the 2011 Club World Cup when he broke the tibia in his left leg. After a long recovery, he came back different from the one before and for that reason Barcelona let him go to Atlético de Madrid for a very low price.
The Brazilian’s stage at Real Madrid was not what everyone expected and that is largely due to an injury to the knee that it healed badly in 2008 and that it got worse in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Kaká never went back to being Milan’s.
An untimely and serious injury months before the start of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil ended the best part of the Colombian’s career. Falcao had just won titles with Atlético de Madrid and was a figure at Monaco, but after he tore his ligaments it was very difficult for him to return to the first level. He had brief, opaque spells at Manchester United and Chelsea and then a return to the French club. He currently plays for Rayo Vallecano in Spain but He was never the scorer he used to be.
He was one of the best strikers of all time, but due to a set of ankle surgeries that they could not cure him completely, he had to withdraw earlier than expected. Van Basten was left without playing the 1994 World Cup in the United States and without the closure of his career that he would have deserved.
He was one of the great promises of German football, but injuries plunged him into a depression and they ended up decanting in their retirement from the activity. After undergoing five knee surgeries and psychiatric treatment, he hung up his boots in 2007 at the age of 27.
The center-back trained in the Atlético de Madrid quarry left the activity in 2016 at 27 years of age as a result of back injuries and that they threatened to render him an invalid.
At the end of the 2013/2014 season, the goalkeeper suffered a torn ligaments in his right knee and nothing was the same. He had a very long recovery, decided not to renew with Barcelona and went to Manchester, where he would play little and nothing since he also had a bad relationship with Louis Van Gaal. He went on loan to Standard Liege from Belgium and before his retirement he had a brief spell with Middlesbrough.
The holder of the record for the most goals scored in the same World Cup -13 in Sweden 1958- ended his promising career at just 28 years old. The former Stade de Reims player suffered a fracture in one of his legs from which he could never fully recover.
He was world champion and shone in Madrid before fading completely, as Ronaldo was never the same after the double patellar tendon rupture who suffered in Inter. Her class didn’t lose her and neither did her ability, but the power she showed even in Barcelona disappeared due to physical issues.
The Bati He had an outstanding career at Calcio and especially at Fiorentina, where he is an absolute idol, until injuries began to haunt him. Ailments in the ankles and knees took away the joy of playing and once retired, he even went so far as to say that he would rather amputate his legs than continue to suffer that pain. very hard
#players #ended #careers #early #due #injuries
Leave a Reply