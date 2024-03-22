The Blues have just announced annual losses of €105 million, and their rivals believe Chelsea are about to receive heavy sanctions, which could range from a fine to a points deduction. Considering how few wins are nowadays, Chelsea need not give any advantage in next season's Premier League.
Fortunately, Chelsea have the assets necessary to get out of this hole. Here are ten players who could sell to easily raise the necessary funds.
Potential price: 2.91 million euros
The Moroccan international is on loan at Galatasaray, and the conditions are a mystery. The Turkish team has stated that it has not paid a cent for the loan and that it has the option of signing Ziyech for free this summer, while Chelsea reported an obligation that, according to the English press, could increase Chelsea's earnings by the deal at more than 5 million pounds.
Whatever happens this summer, Ziyech will be off the books. That's a big drop off the salary books and a little extra money in the bank.
Potential price: 43.12 million euros
Romelu Lukaku's loan with Roma does not include an option for a permanent transfer, but there is agreement with the Belgian's camp that offers of £37m will be accepted this summer without a doubt.
The striker has impressed for Roma this season and is definitely worth that price, so Chelsea should have no problem finding a buyer for the 30-year-old, assuming he doesn't upset any of his suitors in the process.
Renewed interest is expected from Saudi Arabia, but staying in Serie A seems a real possibility.
Potential price: 40.79 million euros
Ian Maatsen signed a new contract with Chelsea before joining Borussia Dortmund on loan in January. Again, that deal does not include a buyout clause, but his price was set by inserting a £35m release clause into his new deal.
The Dutch left-back is enjoying his time in Germany so far and that kind of price definitely seems achievable for a 22-year-old impressing in a Champions League quarter-finalist.
Whether Chelsea should sell him or not is a debate for another day, but the decision appears to have been made and the Blues will pocket a tidy sum for his services.
Potential price: 32.63 million euros
The exact terms of Newcastle United's obligation to sign Lewis Hall next summer remain a mystery, but it is believed the clause will be activated soon.
Some have reported that Hall's future depends on a certain number of appearances, while others claim that it depends on Newcastle avoiding a comically low finish in the Premier League – something which, while not mathematically impossible, would represent a huge collapse between now and the end of the season.
Like Maatsen, there is a case to suggest that Chelsea should keep Hall, but there is no denying that £28m would go a long way to solving some problems at Stamford Bridge.
Potential price: 11.65 million euros
Chelsea loaned goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to Real Madrid last summer in the hope that he would impress enough to convince the Whites, or anyone, to buy him before he had to return to Stamford Bridge.
Unfortunately, Kepa soon lost his place at Madrid and is definitely not staying permanently, and his limited appearances mean there won't be many teams able to forget the poor form he displayed in England yet.
Chelsea are believed to be asking £17m for Kepa, who has 18 months left on his contract, but they will do well to get half that.
Possible price: Free
The centre-back, who this season has pocketed £120,000 a week for training with substitutes and youth players on trial, was on the verge of signing for Le Havre in January, before a dispute over compensation scuttled the deal. .
That can't happen this summer. Even if Chelsea doesn't make money, they need to save on their salary.
Potential price: 23.31 million euros
Chelsea wanted £50m for Armando Broja in January, but were willing to accept £35m. They rejected a loan offer from Wolves that included a 30 million purchase option because they thought they could get more.
Broja would end up signing for Fulham on loan without a purchase clause, but he has had to fight horribly to get minutes, to the point that the Cottagers have had to pay a fine of 4 million pounds for not having given him at least ten starting games.
£50m is not going to be paid, and the £30m interest is probably no longer there, but Broja still has enough credibility to demand a fee of around £20m.
Potential price: 29.13 million euros
Trevoh Chalobah is a victim of his own Chelsea roots. The academy graduate has been a reliable player for the Blues, operating as both a starter and reserve, but could be sold due to that sweet, sweet “pure profit” that everyone loves to mention.
Having recovered from injury, Chalobah is reminding his suitors that he is a genuine top-flight defender, for whom they could easily pay at least the £25 million that Nottingham Forest were rumored to be willing to pay.
This is another operation that Chelsea should not do, but in this type of situation, needs force.
Potential price: 58.27 million euros
For those not keeping count, we are over €170 million in sales before Chelsea have to even consider doing something silly like selling Conor Gallagher to a direct rival.
But let's face it, with his contract expiring and little progress toward an extension, a sale seems increasingly likely. Gallagher, an England international with a clear Premier League pedigree, could fetch a considerable figure, even if he is about to see out the final 12 months of his contract.
Tottenham Hotspur have long been admirers of his, but don't be surprised to see other suitors join the race if he does come on the market.
Potential price: 23.31 million euros
Marc Cucurella, one of the first signings of the BlueCo era, has not lived up to his price of almost 70 million euros.
Chelsea are planning to sign a new left back, which means that Cucurella is about to leave through the big door. Given the damage done to his reputation in recent years, the Blues might have to set a pretty low price to find a suitor.
Clubs will still remember what he did with Brighton. Clearly there is a high-level player somewhere, and that should convince someone to bet on him.
