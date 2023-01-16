One of the most important soccer clubs in the world is Boca Juniors. The Argentine team has been the target of the desire of some soccer players who come out of Mexican football to make their dream come true, this even though their payroll is lower.
Today in 90min we review who are the 10 foreign footballers who have left Liga MX to sign with the Xeneizes.
10. Marcelo Delgado
Marcelo Delgado He lived his second stage as a member of Cruz Azul from 2003 to 2005, after passing through Mexico, he left for Argentine soccer to defend the cause of Boca Juniors, where he also lived two stages.
9.Lucas Castroman
In 2007 the Argentine Lucas Castroman He came to Mexican soccer to sign with the Águilas del América, where he only played 20 games without a goal.
It was he himself who asked the board to leave to sign with Boca Juniors, where he did not do well and only played 9 games in one year.
8. Bruno Marioni
Football player Bruno Marioni He played in different teams in Mexican soccer, including Toluca, Pumas, Atlas, Estudiantes and Pachuca.
When he was in the State of Mexico team, and after having won the Champion of Champions, he went out to defend the cause of Boca Juniors, although it did not go well for him and he returned to Liga MX.
7. Dario Benedetto
The front Dario Benedetto He is another of the footballers who played in Aztec football and also went to try his luck at Boca Juniors.
In 2013 he was reinforced by Xolos de Tijuana, and after a year at the club, América threw the house out of the window to hire him. In 2016 he signed a contract with the Xeneizes, where he became a key player and where he experienced his best moments.
6.Edwin Cardona
In 2014 Edwin Cardona He signed with Rayados de Monterrey to begin his journey in Aztec soccer. With La Pandilla he played 101 games, scoring 39 goals, to leave in 2017 signed by Boca Juniors, winning two cups and one Argentine Super League.
5. Carlos Izquierdoz
what to say about Carlos Izquierdoz? Undoubtedly, one of the best midfielders to come to Mexico in recent years.
In 2014 he came to Santos Laguna from Lanús. He immediately adapted to the coach’s demands and the height of the country. With those from Torreón he won 2 league titles, an MX Cup and a Champion of Champions.
In 2018 he left to be part of Boca Juniors, where he was one of the club’s references and left for the Old Continent in 2022.
4. Ivan Marcone
One of the outings that hurt the Cruz Azul fans the most was that of Ivan Marcone. The player only spent 6 months with the Machine, however, he earned the affection of the public, who mostly felt disappointed, since the player requested his departure to go to Boca.
3. Paolo Goltz
The defender paolo goltz He won a league title with the Águilas del América, where he was the undisputed starter from 2014 to 2017.
Already with the Xeneizes shirt, he had a step with chiaroscuro, although he was able to obtain two Super League and Super Cup championships, respectively.
2. ‘Pol’ Fernandez
Of the players who recently left national soccer to try their luck at Boca Juniors is Guillermo Fernandez.
The versatile player was briefly at Cruz Azul, playing 56 games and scoring 3 goals. He currently plays for Boca, where he already has 98 games and 7 goals.
1.Bruno Valdez
After just over 6 years in America, Bruno Valdez He left Mexico and is now a few hours away from being officially presented.
With the Azulcremas he won a league title, an MX Cup and a Champion of Champions. Now, a new story will begin outside the country and it is expected that he will soon be back.
