Ten companies operating in Dubai, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, have taken the initiative to provide job opportunities for residency violators who wish to settle their status and remain in the country.

Read also: Dubai Residence receives more than 100 violators within half an hour of the start of the “grace”

The companies provided platforms for conducting interviews with violators who wish to amend their status and remain to work within the country, at the Violators’ Status Settlement Centre, which was established by the Dubai Residence in the Al Awir area.

Companies began receiving job seekers from the first hour of the deadline, this morning, to work in vacant positions.

Visitors to the Dubai Violators’ Settlement Centre confirmed that providing employment platforms for those wishing to work and remain in the country confirms the humanitarian concepts and values ​​included in the initiative.