Home World

From: Nadja Goldhammer

Press Split

Happy left-handed day. © Twitter:@siruerto/imgur:robsc16

Not everyone can say that they master their life with ease.

If you can trust the official figures, 90% of all people are right-handed and only 10% of the population is left-handed. In the past, in some cultures, it was even considered a bad omen to write with your left hand. People were burned at the stake because it was seen as a sign from the devil. Therefore, many left-handed people were forced to write with their right hand anyway.

If you are one of the 90%, then think about what it would be like if you had to manage your everyday life with your left hand. Difficult, right? And besides all the Sentences that you can no longer hear as a left-handed personeveryday life doesn’t make things any easier for you today.

But hey, look on the bright side. Be glad you’re NOT going to be burned at the stake and celebrate International Left-Handers Day instead, so CONGRATULATIONS.

1. An upside down heart on the coffee. That says it all:

2. Things don’t get any better in the lecture:

3. Especially after you have diligently written everything down:

4. Or signed:

5. At some point it’s enough:

6. Because the fact that you are left-handed cannot be erased:

7. Or cut from your life:

8. Ice helps in 99% of cases, but unfortunately not here:

9. It’s not enough that it’s heavier… it’s also more expensive:

10. You are a lefty, be proud of it.

At least you can say you’re special, because as we know, being left-handed is pretty rare.

Do you want more articles about left-handed people?