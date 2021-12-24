Christmas and all holidays are synonymous with gifts. There are those who only put their name into it, without too many frills, and there are those who care, trying to ‘build’ the best possible gift. And the feeling starts with a special birthday card. For those who are passionate about cars, a beautiful themed postcard could be the right inspiration.

So here it is ten photos of Christmas-themed cars that you can take advantage of, by printing them on your personalized greeting card or inspired by them.

It starts from Nissan Leaf most decorated in history, with a multitude of lights to make a chandelier shop pale. There is a Fiat 500 with a special ‘wrapping’ themed gift package, and speaking of small cars too Mini makes a good impression as a car suitable for Santa Claus. The latter, however, loves different means of transport, modern and not: how BYD Tang, the very recent Chinese SUV that makes sparks in Norway, or as the ‘classic’ Mazda RX-7 in sled format.

Not missing Alfa Romeo, with a snow-themed Spider, while to remember again the delivery of gifts on Christmas Eve you can print on the greeting card a Nissan NP300 Frontier which in the back has been equipped with sled skates. A vintage gift can instead be accompanied by one Fiat 125 ‘chased’ by Santa Claus and a flock of young people. All muscle gifts can be distinguished with a Hummer H2 complete with a model in tow. While in honor of the advertising campaigns of the past, real freeze-frames of the communication that was, one Citroën 2CV is the top: in the photo there is everything, from the tree decorated to the snowman, passing through the children in red clothes that recall the color of the awaited Santa.