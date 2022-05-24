Seven women and three men were killed in A recorded attack on a hotel and two bars in the city of Celaya, in the Mexican state of Guanajuato (center), security authorities confirmed on Tuesday.



The attack occurred around 10:00 p.m. local time on Monday (3:00 a.m. GMT on Tuesday) and also left two people injured, detailed the Celaya Citizen Security Secretariat.

The agency maintained that it received complaints of detonations of firearms in the Valle Hermoso neighborhood in Celaya.

Upon arrival at the scene of the shooting, police officers found a dozen people killed in the premises of two bars and a nearby hotel.

“Seven women and three men were found dead and two more people injured by firearm impacts, as well as several cardboards (ndlr: posters) alluding to a criminal group,” indicates the bulletin of the Secretary of Security.

Witnesses reported that armed people entered the establishments and shot at those present, and then spilled gasoline to try to set the places on fire.



The corpses were left lying between the plastic tables and chairs, while the cardboard accredited the massacre to a criminal group in the region.

Guanajuato, a prosperous industrial center through which an important pipeline network runs and a refinery operates, has become one of the most violent states in Mexico due to the dispute between the Santa Rosa de Lima and Jalisco Nueva Generación cartels.

The gangs fight to control drug trafficking and stolen fuel, among other crimes. Since December 2006, when the government launched a controversial anti-drug military operation, Mexico has registered more than 340,000 murders, according to official figures.

AFP