Mumbai Today, a three-storey building in Bhiwandi adjoining Thane in Mumbai collapsed and 10 people have died in the incident. Still 25-30 people are said to be trapped in the rubble of the building. Local administration and NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue work at the place of the accident.

PM Modi expressed grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have expressed grief over the incident and expressed condolences to the families of the victims. Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet that I am saddened by the news of a building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of the injured. A rescue operation is going on and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected.

Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2020

Amit Shah also tweeted

Apart from PM, Home Minister Amit Shah has also expressed condolences on the accident in Maharashtra and wrote in a tweet that I am distressed to hear the news of a building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane, Maharashtra. The NDRF is already on the scene and assisting in rescue operations. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the early recovery of the injured.

Anguished to learn about the tragic collapse of a building in Bhiwandi, Thane (Maharashtra). @NDRFHQ is already on the ground and is assisting with the rescue operations. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families, praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. – Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 21, 2020

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm

The accident took place around 3.30 pm and when all the families present in the building were in deep sleep, the building collapsed at the same time. This building was built in the year 1984 and was in a dilapidated condition. Many times it was also given notice but it was not taken seriously and today this terrible accident happened in which many people lost their lives.

