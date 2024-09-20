Moscow court arrests 10 people over shooting near Wildberries office

The Basmanny District Court of Moscow has arrested 10 people detained after a shooting near the Wildberries office in the center of the capital. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the court’s press service.

All hearings were held behind closed doors from the media and the public. This decision was made to preserve the secrecy of the investigation.

Earlier it was reported that the Investigative Committee of Russia (IC) is demanding the arrest of 27 people detained for an armed attack on the Wildberries office.

The attack on the company’s head office took place on the morning of September 18.