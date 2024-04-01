Cinema has the unique power to transport us to imaginary worlds, make us laugh, cry and reflect, and in the field of family cinema, this magic intensifies even more. Over the decades, numerous films have emerged that have left an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers of all ages and now available in Max. From Hollywood classics to the latest cinematic gems, these timeless stories continue to inspire and entertain generations.

The streaming platform Max has managed to put together an exceptional selection of family films that have stood the test of time and remain as charming today as they were when they were released. From iconic musicals to action-packed adventures, the diversity of options available on Max (formerly HBO Max) ensures there is something for every member of the family, regardless of their age or age. film preferences.

The Wizard of Oz

This masterpiece of musical cinema, released in 1939, transports viewers to a fantasy world through the story of Dorothy and her friends: the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion. With its unforgettable songs and timeless message about courage and friendship, “The Wizard of Oz” continues to be a magical experience for the entire family.

Gremlins

This 1984 film, directed by Joe Dante, combines comedy and horror in a unique way. The story of a young man who receives an adorable creature called Gizmo as a gift, but who soon discovers the terrible consequences of not following the rules to take care of it, remains a classic of adventure cinema that fascinates young and old alike.

Jumanji

Based on the book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, this 1995 film directed by Joe Johnston follows the exciting adventures of a group of children who delve into a magical board game that comes to life. With groundbreaking special effects for its time and a stellar cast led by Robin Williams, “Jumanji” is an exciting adventure that remains as captivating as the first day.

Matilda

Directed by Danny DeVito and based on the novel by Roald Dahl, “Matilda” is an endearing story about a girl with telekinetic powers who fights against injustice in her family and school life. With its empowering message and irreverent humor, this 1996 film remains a modern classic of children's cinema.

Beetlejuice

Directed by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton, this 1988 dark comedy follows the misadventures of a recently deceased couple who hire a flamboyant bioexorcist to get rid of the new owners of their home. With its unique visual style and irreverent humor, “Beetlejuice” is a film that continues to captivate families with its unique blend of comedy and fantasy.

The witches

Based on the novel by Roald Dahl and directed by Nicolas Roeg, “The Witches” It's a 1990 movie. which follows the story of a boy who discovers a witch convention that plans to turn all the children in the world into mice. With its mysterious atmosphere and impressive special effects, this film is a classic of fantasy cinema that remains as charming as it is disturbing.

The Ghostbusters

This 1984 comedy directed by Ivan Reitman follows the adventures of a group of parapsychologists who become ghost hunters in New York. With its unique mix of humor and special effects“Ghostbusters” has become a cult classic that continues to entertain generations of viewers.

Nanny McPhee

Directed by Kirk Jones and starring Emma Thompson, “Nanny McPhee” is a charming 2005 film about a magical nanny who helps a dysfunctional family find harmony. With its message about the value of discipline and love, this film is an ideal option to enjoy with the family.

Richie Rich

This 1994 comedy, directed by Donald Petrie and based on the comic book character created by Harvey Comics, follows the adventures of a rich boy who wants to experience life as an ordinary boy. With its witty humor and message about the importance of family and friendship, “Ricky Ricón” remains an endearing film for the entire family.

Naughty daniel

Based on the popular comic created by Hank Ketcham, “Naughty Daniel” is a 1993 film directed by Nick Castle which follows the antics of a six-year-old boy and his relationship with his neighbor, Mr. Wilson. With its innocent humor and fun situations, this film is a perfect option for an afternoon of family laughter.

These films are just a sample of the wide variety of family film classics available at Max. Whether you're looking for a thrilling adventure, a witty comedy, or a heartwarming story, these movies offer something for everyone and guarantee hours of entertainment for the whole family.