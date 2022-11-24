For years, exclusives have been considered the selling point of Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox. However, it has long been pointed out that these games do not always sell as much as many believe, despite the incredible numbers that Sony and Nintendo report. Thus, a new report by the Redmond company reveals that less than 10% of the Xbox installed base buys its exclusive titles.

As part of a document shared with the UK Competition and Markets Authority, CMA, it has been revealed that between 10% and 20% of the installed base of PlayStation users bought exclusive games between 2018 and 2021. For his part, Microsoft has pointed out that in the same period, between 0% and 10% of users bought exclusive titles.

This information was shared with the aim of making it clear that Microsoft has been behind PlayStation and Nintendo in this sector, and that the purchase of Activision Blizzard would give it the necessary tools to keep up with its competitorsso it would not enter into a monopoly.

At the moment there is no response from the CMA or Sony regarding this information, but it is very likely that those responsible for PlayStation will comment on it shortly. In related topics, Xbox explains how its exclusives work. Similarly, Activision will fight for the purchase of Microsoft.

Editor’s Note:

Although this information does position Microsoft below Sony, the purchase of Activision Blizzard would negatively affect PlayStation sales, an argument that has already been made, it is an easy answer to these new details, since we are talking about a product that reaches everyone.

Via: Microsoft