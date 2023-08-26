Less than a week ago, the Leagues Cup 2023 concluded, leaving the Inter Miami team as champion, who, led by the Argentine star, Lionel Messi, won the championship by beating Nashville SC in the grand final from the round of the penalties that ended heartily 10-9, now, the match is being prepared Champions Cup 2024.
This contest will feature fewer Mexican teams and more from Major League Soccer. The Leagues Cup left three clubs qualified for said contest, where 10 of the 27 teams are already ready to play this contest.
The three classified squads are inter miami, Nashville SC and Philadelphia Union, champion, runner-up and third place. In this way, the MLS will have ten tickets in total, in addition to those mentioned above and taking into account the Vancouver Whitecaps representing Canada.
The other 6 will come out of the 2023 season of the US competition, to complement the 27 participants, where 6 are missing from MLS, 2 from Canada and 3 from the Caribbean and 6 from Central America.
For their part, the Mexican clubs that will be participating are Toluca, America, Chivas, Monterey, Pachuca and tigerssquads that will seek to throw all the meat on the spit to be able to play a better role and be able to compete face to face with the American clubs.
It should be noted that the Mexican team that went the furthest in the competition was Rayados de Monterrey, which finished fourth in the competition.
