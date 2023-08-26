LAST MINUTE 🚨🏆

Concacaf announced the creation of the ‘Concacaf Champions Cup’, a new format that will replace the confederation’s Champions League.

•It will have 27 teams.

•51 games.

•Prize of five million USD for the champion.

•Starts in 2024. pic.twitter.com/SSEH7HqRxA

– RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) June 6, 2023