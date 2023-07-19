The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi will open 10 new government nurseries in the emirate over a two-year period, with a capacity of 4,000 seats, as part of the “government nurseries” project approved by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

This comes in a new step aimed at enhancing Emirati students’ access to early education services. The first batch of students will be registered next October to receive 2,000 Emirati students between the ages of three months and four years, with priority given to children of families benefiting from social support.

The Minister of State for Early Education, Head of the Federal Authority for Early Education, Head of the Department, Sarah Awad Issa Muslim, said, “The project to launch 4,000 seats in new nurseries is not limited to being an educational initiative, but rather a strategic investment that will have a positive impact on the Emirati family and working competencies, as we contribute to By facilitating access to early education services and reducing the burden of childcare, we will thus provide an important opportunity for families to engage in the labor market and contribute to the development of the national economy.”

She added, “The initiative will play a pivotal role in stimulating the creation of job opportunities by increasing the demand for cadres specialized in the field of early education and care to meet the requirements of human capital in these nurseries. and contribute to the process of economic diversification. Within the first phase, the new government nurseries will contribute to achieving a sustainable impact on the enrollment rates of Emirati students in early education institutions, as they will be able to serve about 10,000 Emirati children over the next five years, while their services will reach 32,000 children during the next 10 years.

Quality early education services play a pivotal role in the growth and academic development of children, as students enrolled in early education record an improvement of up to 70% in their performance in language and mathematics subjects, in addition to improving their social skills, consolidating national identity among Emirati students at an early age, and enhancing their learning opportunities. In addition, nurseries play an important role in advancing the national economy by providing job opportunities for Emirati competencies in the field of education, enabling parents to focus on their careers, and activating their role in various sectors.