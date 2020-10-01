Nowadays the whole world is active on social media. People want to be on every platform from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. But sometimes it is difficult to use different apps or stay active on them. In view of this problem of users, Facebook has now added 10 such new features on Instagram which are connected to each other. Actually Facebook had been working on cross platform messaging for a long time on Instagram and Messenger.

Now Facebook has launched its cross app messaging and calling feature for users. This will make the users very easy. After the new features, you can make messages and calling from Instagram and Messenger on another platform.

10 new features of Instagram and Messenger

1- Selfie Stickers- You can make boomerang stickers with selfies. Which you can send in conversion from your contacts.

2- Cross platform message- After this new feature, you can send messages from Instagram to Messenger and from Messenger to Instagram. This will ease the users.

3- Watch Together feature- With this you can watch videos with each other on Facebook. That is, during video calling, you will be able to watch videos with someone. These videos will be for Facebook Watch, Reels, IGTV.

4- Forwarding You can share the content of any chat with 5 people or groups simultaneously.

5- Reply With this feature, you can reply to specific messages in chat. Not yet had this feature.

6- Animated message effect- When sending a message to someone, you can make it more interesting. You can add visual effects to messages.

7- Venetian Mode- You can send your own deleted messages in the vanished fold. After the chat scene, these messages will be deleted.

8- Chat Colors- If you want, you can also personalize your chats with color gradients.

9- Custom Emoji Reactions- You can also prepare your favorite emoji for short-term reaction.

10- Message Controls With this feature you will be able to decide who can send messages to you and who does not.

Facebook says that users will benefit greatly from this. Now, as before, users can report not just one chat, but the entire conversion. This will give users a proactive response. Currently these new features have been introduced for some countries only. Later these updates will be started for all users.