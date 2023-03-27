For some years now, Xbox has had a very particular promotion for new users who join the service of Game Pass, andThat is precisely to pay a dollar the first month, or in the case of Mexico would $10 MXN. However, it seems that many have used this to their advantage, and for this, Microsoft has decided to change things.

It has been reported by several users that this promotion has now been withdrawn, so you will have finally noticed that there are many users who create new accounts to earn a large catalog of games for paying a negligible amount. So for now users are being asked to pay full price to gain access.

This is very much in the face of the next releases that will reach consoles of Microsoft and pcamong them redfall, Starfield, Forza Motosport and more games that come out this year as exclusives. And it is that many users returned to the platform every time something important was released, to finish it quickly and cancel the membership before the full-time charge.

Microsoft still does not give an official statement. But it is clear that it could be due to users abusing this offer.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: In the end they realized that keeping this promotion for years was not a good idea, the truth is positive that they remove it so that people finally pay full price. Right now there are very good titles on the platform and paying 10 pesos is very short.