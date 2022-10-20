As one of the United Kingdom’s oldest towns, York is unsurprisingly rich in history and landmarks. To help you make the most out your visit, we’ve compiled a list of 10 can’t-miss destinations for the best York hotel breaks:

1) York Minster

This is among the world’s most impressive cathedrals. Built in the Gothic style, it is renowned for its intricate architecture and beautiful stained glass windows. The cathedral is also home to a number of important historical artefacts. Visitors to the cathedral can explore the numerous chapels and climb to the top of the central tower for breathtaking views of the city. With its fascinating history and stunning setting, York Minster is a must-see for anyone visiting York.

2) Clifford’s Tower

Clifford’s Tower is a historic landmark in the city of York, England. The tower served as a royal castle and fortress for centuries. Today, the tower is open to the public and provides stunning views of the city below. It is also one of the most visited tourist destinations in York, drawing visitors from all over the world. Clifford’s Tower is an important part of English history, and its significance is reflected in its status as a scheduled ancient monument.

3) Barley Hall

If you’re a fan of medieval architecture, Barley Hall is the perfect place for you. Until recently, this magnificent structure was hidden in plain sight, disguised by modern architecture. But thanks to a careful restoration project, the building’s original timber frame and medieval rooms have been revealed. Barley Hall is now a living museum that gives visitors a fascinating insight into everyday life in medieval York. From the great hall with its towering oak beams to the cozy kitchen with its open fire, there’s plenty to explore at this unique attraction.

4) York City Centre

There’s no denying that York is a historic city. From its ancient walls to its medieval churches, there’s plenty of evidence of the city’s rich past. But York is more than just a history lesson – it’s also a vibrant and exciting place to be. The city centre is full of interesting shops, cafes, and bars, and there’s always something going on. Whether you’re looking for a quiet place to relax or a lively night out, you’ll find it in York city centre.

5) The Shambles

The Shambles is one of the most picturesque streets in York. Lined with timber-framed buildings, it’s a great place to browse the shops or grab a bite to eat. The street gets its name from the Old Norse word for ‘street’, and it’s easy to see why. With its crooked houses and narrow passageways, the Shambles is a truly unique place.

6) York’s City Walls

You can’t visit York without exploring its famous city walls. The walls date back to the Roman era, and they’ve been a defining feature of the city ever since. Today, the walls are a great place to take a walk and enjoy the views of York. They’re also an important part of the city’s history, and many of the original Roman features can still be seen.

7) The Yorkshire Museum

The Yorkshire Museum is one of the best places to learn about the history of York. The museum is home to a wide range of exhibits, from Roman coins to Anglo-Saxon burial treasures. There’s also an excellent dinosaur gallery, which houses a number of rare and fascinating artefacts. The museum is a great place to spend a rainy day, and it’s sure to appeal to history buffs and families alike.

8) Mansion House

Mansion House is the official residence of the Lord Mayor of York. Built in the 18th century, the house is a fine example of Georgian architecture. Today, it is open to the public for tours and events. Visitors can explore the grand state rooms and learn about the history of the house and its occupants. Mansion House is a must-see for anyone interested in York’s history and architecture.

9) York Castle Museum

York Castle Museum is one of the most popular tourist attractions in York. The museum tells the story of the city from its Roman origins to the present day. Visitors can explore a range of exhibitions, including the Castle Dungeon, the Victorian Street, and the Railways Gallery. You can even get a glimpse of the punishment cells where prisoners were once held. For the entire family, the York Castle Museum is a great day out.

10) Jorvik Viking Centre

The Jorvik Viking Centre is a must-see for anyone interested in Viking history. The centre tells the story of the city of Jorvik, which was founded by the Vikings in the 9th century. Visitors can explore a recreation of the city, complete with Viking houses and shops. Furthermore, you can even see some of the original Viking artifacts that were found during the excavation of the city. There’s no better place to learn about the history of the Vikings than at the Jorvik Viking Centre.