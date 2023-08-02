The holidays arrive and between trips to the beach and pool there is always free time to take advantage of and watch those movies that inevitably remind us of summer. There are them for all tastes and moments, from classics that are a must summer to others that transport us to the escapades of our childhood.

‘Dirty dancing’, ‘Grease’ or ‘Catch a thief’ are titles that stand out especially when the good weather arrives, but there are other perfect films to press play during the hot months and escape (even more) between baths . Or to set up a summer cinema at home. So we leave you a selection of 10 perfect movies to watch during the holidays:

Howard Zieff, 1991 ‘my girl’

With ‘My Girl’ we travel to the summer of 1972, which forever changed the life of Vada (Anna Chlumsky), an 11-year-old hypochondriac girl who finds in Thomas (Macaulay Culkin), a boy without friends and allergic to practically everything, his great help. The two become inseparable as she tries to deal with her father’s (Dan Aykroyd) new romance with Shelly (Jamie Lee Curtis), the makeup artist at the funeral home where she works. Combining romantic comedy with drama, the film pleads for acceptance and maturity through the innocence of childhood and first times.

Jacques Deray, 1969 ‘The pool’

This thriller Psychological with touches of drama was one of the great successes of French cinema, with Alain Delon, Jane Birkin and Romy Schneider in a story full of jealousy and possession, perfect to watch between splashes. Set in summer in a luxurious house on the Côte d’Azur, where Jean-Paul (Delon) and Marianne (Schneider) spend a few days devoted to love until their idyllic stay is disrupted by the arrival of Harry (Maurice Ronet), a former lover of Marianne’s, and their daughter Penelope (Birkin). The plot is recreated at a leisurely pace, with shots that set disturbing scenes that transport you to a daring, erotic and surprising summer.

Steven Spielberg, 1975 ‘Shark’

This movie will make you prefer to spend the summer in the pool instead of at the beach. A true classic that does not lose strength and whose opening scene continues to give chills thanks to a masterful editing that cooks up the tension and suspense shot by shot. Considered one of the great works of horror and cinematographic direction, its premiere in 1975 revolutionized the box office and caused more than one not to set foot on the sand. By now we all know what it’s about, but it never hurts to review the title that gave rise to the summer blockbusters.

Luca Guadagnino, 2018 ‘Call me by your name’

There are few films that are more synonymous with summer than ‘Call me by your name’, set in 1983 in a small town in northern Italy, where Elio Perlman (Timothée Chamalet), a 17-year-old American, spends his vacations together to his family in a 17th century villa. There, between books, music and flirting with his friend Marzia (Esther Garrel), he meets Oliver (Armie Hammer), an American researcher who arrives to work on his doctorate helping Elio’s father as an intern. Everything changes for both of them when more than just a friendship begins to emerge between them. With contemplative photography and a light and color treatment that immerses you in the Italian summer, his script envelops us in an emotional and beautiful journey through sexual awakening and the ups and downs of first love.

Jim Gillespie, 1997 ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’

Another light classic to watch on vacation after a late-night swim, with Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt, two of the best-known faces of the 90s. One summer night, four young people accidentally run over and kill a stranger on their way home from the end of year party. For fear of spoiling the future ahead of them, they agree not to tell the police anything and after making a pact of silence they throw the body into the sea. But that’s where their problems only begin: a year later, everyone receives a mysterious note with a clear message: “I know what you did last summer.”

Phyllida Lloyd, 2008 ‘Mamma Mia!’

With a cast made up of Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård and Amanda Seyfried, this musical takes ABBA’s songs as its guiding thread to tell the story of Sophie Sheridan (Seyfried), a twenty-something about to get married who won’t stop until he finds out who his father is. It all takes place on a small Greek island where she lives in her mother’s (Streep) hotel, who bumps into three of her lovers after her daughter invites them to the wedding to find out which of them they are her family.

Wes Anderson, 2012 ‘Moonrise Kingdom’

It is the summer of 1965 on an island off the coast of New England. There a twelve-year-old girl and boy fall in love and after making a secret pact, they decide to escape to unexplored lands. The authorities try to find them but while they are being chased a strong storm breaks loose and completely disrupts the island. With an aesthetic that evokes the subconscious, the film is one of the most emotional in Anderson’s filmography, where his characteristic direction and photography -almost pictorial- plunge into a utopian and adolescent romanticism with hints of drama.

Charlotte Wells, 2022 ‘Aftersun’

A little drama never hurts once in a while. Sophie (Fransca Corio) remembers her father (Paul Mescal) years after their last vacation together, twenty years ago. Between real and imaginary memories, the protagonist tries to reconcile with her past and accept her reality of how that man has changed, in a contemplative story that reflects from nostalgia and an original narrative about maturity, absence and parenthood. All under a summer cover that makes it an essential to see in summer.

Pedro Almodovar, 1987 ‘The law of Desire’

The mythical “Water me!” by Carmen Maura fully justifies its position on any hot viewing list. The story focuses on the complicated lives of Pablo (Eusebio Poncela) and Tina (Maura), two siblings who couldn’t be more different. She, a transsexual woman fed up with men, struggles to gain a foothold in the world of acting while her brother, a playwright, film director and involved in an affair with Antonio (Antonio Banderas), is completely in love with Juan (Micky Molina) but it is not reciprocated. The film is a tragicomedy in the purest Almodóvar style, which shows how sexual desire and passion can disrupt our plans.

William Wyller, 1953 ‘Holidays in Rome’

There is no summer without ‘Roman Holidays’. Starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck, this romantic comedy tells of Princess Anne’s visit to the Italian capital, who, fed up with protocol and her obligations, escapes from the palace to visit the place. In her adventure she runs into Joe, an American journalist who pretends not to recognize her in search of an exclusive on her. Together they end up spending unforgettable days walking the streets of the eternal city. It is one of the great classics of cinema, with a script that was highly acclaimed for its ability to meld two such defined characters into a modern fairy tale.