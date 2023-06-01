The catalogs of the various streaming platforms are filled with films and TV series every month. Especially as far as films are concerned, in addition to original productions, various titles released in cinemas in the previous months arrive. Even in June there is no shortage of films coming soon streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, NOW (and Sky), Paramount+, Disney+. Among the dozens of movies arriving in June we have selected 10 to keep an eye on.

THE 10 movies chosen among those arriving during the month of June in streaming are: