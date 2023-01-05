León, Guanajuato.- How to deal with relationship problems? Going to live with the person you love is an important step, but once it is achieved, it does not mean that everything will work perfectly.. Moving as a couple is like experiencing a second stage of falling in love.

There is a lot of excitement, there are butterflies in the stomach, the honeymoon seems to never end. It is a beautiful stage, but when you get over it and the period of falling in love passes, the weaknesses begin to be seen and you have to work together so that they don’t win out over the virtues.

We share some tips for your relationship to go from strength to strength. When you live together, conflicts should be handled differently. After all, when the discussion is over there will be you and him, escaping is NOT the solution.

The way to solve problems

Going to sleep somewhere else, returning to the parents’ house for a few days, escaping and not facing the problems, will only increase the conflicts and harm the couple. Being together implies greater responsibility, it is best to start solving problems. In the face of problems, don’t run, talk, until there are no more conflicts.

The difficulty of sharing decisions

Now it is a team that sails the same boat and they must prevent it from sinking. The house belongs to both of them, it is a space that both share. Making decisions will be daily bread, they are mutual and in the search for agreements and solutions new conflicts can arise.

It must be understood that both are different people with education and life stories that are not the same, The best thing is to find the middle ground to make the best decisions and that both of you are happy with it.

Hope everything gets better

A very frequent problem after living together is waiting for things to be solved. If something breaks, if we don’t fix it, it will stay broken! And the same goes for a relationship. If we don’t do something for her, it won’t be fixed.

When there is a problem, you should work in pairs to fix it so you can move forward. A common problem is that after living together, problems arise and couples choose not to talk and fall into a bad vice, that things are solved.

This does not happen by magic, if something is broken, if it is not fixed, it will be broken, in the same way it happens with a relationship. If agreements are not sought or there is communication, it will end up breaking up.

They are a team, a problem is solved with both parties, it is the only way to continue advancing.

When two people go to live together, it is natural for them to feel a certain “suffocation”. Because now they will almost always be together, they will see each other day by day, morning and night. They will wake up together and sometimes they can still be angry and then everything will be fine. And sometimes, just thinking about it, choking can come on and not want to go away.

That claustrophobia or lack of space has a solution, if both accept that in addition to a relationship they have a separate life, regardless of the existence of the other.

It is not necessary to be together all the time now that you are in the same house, you can also separate, enjoy friendships or be in your love nest, although not in the same room.

Being afraid of the next step

Making castles in the air, that is the big problem that many couples face when they move in together. They already managed to last several years, they had many plans together and they achieved the most desired thing, to live together and be under the same roof.

But It’s best not to think about the future and if we think about it, don’t push yourself to keep moving forward. Being in a couple and living together is beautiful, so why not enjoy the moment and think too much, do not think about it, enjoy the present, build a good moment and the rest will come.

In a couple, tastes will not always be the same, from basic things like food and decoration, the way to arrange the room or the bathroom. Tastes will not always be the same and may cause one or another problem.

But if you work as a team, you can find the balance. With work from both of you, you will be able to understand the limits of both.

Do not share tasks

It is important to share the tasks equally, that the weight and responsibility do not fall on a single person, so that it is not overloaded. Although in the stage of romanticism and falling in love, it may seem like a nice gesture, but later when it becomes routine, boredom can appear, especially if you see the other person sitting on the couch doing nothing… the problems will increase .

According to a study, 90% of household chores are still done by women. It is time to end the myth that women are the only housewives and divide the tasks. There must be equity in the distribution of tasks.

Perhaps you would think that the most natural thing in the world is that once you live as a couple, sex will be 24/7, but this will not necessarily always be the case.. We are human, with difficult days that translate into fatigue or simply Sometimes no matter how much love you have, you don’t feel like it. Thinking that sex will not be necessary every day can cause disappointment.

Focus on enjoying day to day and living intimacy without demanding, this is the way for a relationship to work better, flow and therefore sex is more enjoyable when you have it.

Television is a more common source of problems than you might think. Choosing which show, movie or series to watch, how to solve? Thinking that this problem should not escalate to a higher level than necessary. They can be organized to vary the TV programs or have a television in two parts of the home.

It is vital to accept that a television program should NOT generate conflicts In a stable relationship, it is just a device, it should not be the origin of a snowball that is taking more and more volume and is a huge problem.

With love, patience and respect, they will be able to continue sailing in the same boat of the relationship, without it sinking, there will be difficult moments, strong tides, ups and downs, but never forget that you are a team and that through thick and thin, It is good to remember all those moments that initially made you fall in love.

The problems must be solved and not allow the conflicts to remain and destroy a beautiful and good relationship, because for this reason they have decided to go live together, as a team, rowing in the same boat (to use a metaphor as an example), if they continue to do what corresponds to each one, they will be able to continue building a beautiful love story.