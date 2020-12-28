10 more people who came in contact with the passengers recently returned from Delhi to Delhi have been found infected with Kovid-19. Officials gave this information on Monday. A new strain of Corona has been discovered in Britain, after which all flights coming to India from there have been banned.

With this, the number of such infected persons has increased to 31, including infected persons returned from Britain and those who came into contact with them. A senior Delhi government official said that eight more persons who came in contact with the infected persons returned from Britain were found infected with Kovid-19 on Sunday.

Corona: Crowds of people gathered for the vaccine trial in Patna AIIMS

2 more persons who came in contact with such persons were found infected on Monday. Huh. He said that all 31 infected have been admitted to separate wards maintained in LNJP.

He said that now his samples will be genome-tested to find out if they are infected with the new strain of Kovid-19 that has surfaced in Britain.