Peshawar: Police arrested ten more people during an overnight raid in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for their involvement in an incident of sabotage at a Hindu temple led by members of a radical Islamic party. With this, the number of accused arrested in this case has increased to 55.

Some people in Terry village of Karak district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday vandalized and set fire against the expansion work of the temple. More than 350 people have names in the FIR registered in connection with this incident. Other accused whose names are in the FIR are being searched.

This temple had the tomb of a Hindu religious leader. The Hindu community took permission from the local authorities to renovate the decades-old building of the temple. The mob, led by some local clerics and supporters of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Party (Fazl ur Rehman Group), demolished the old structure as well as new construction work.

Human rights activists and minority Hindu community leaders have strongly condemned the attack on the temple. India has also lodged a protest with Pakistan over the incident of sabotage in the temple and has demanded strict action against the culprits of this incident. Sources told in New Delhi on Friday that a protest has been lodged with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Saturday termed India’s opposition to the incident of sabotage in the Hindu temple as completely inappropriate.

