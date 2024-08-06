This afternoon, August 6, was torn apart by a terrible event that took place in Rome. The Capitoline tragedy saw the death of a girl less than a year. There are many doubts at the moment and the investigations are only just beginning.

When the rescuers arrived at the apartment located in the Roman neighborhood of Centocelle, they tried everything to save the little girl, clearly the desperate attempts to revive the child are different. Unfortunately, at a certain point, with great disappointment, the health workers had to declare the death in front of the parents destroyed.

When the rescuers arrived, the rooms of the house were in a very mess. help request had arrived around 7:00 in the morning of today, Tuesday 6 August directly from the parents of the little girl. The little girl would have celebrated her first birthday on 23 September.

The tragedy of this absurd end occurred in Via dei Gerani, in a building where the pain and dismay are still very much alive an incomprehensible death. The child, apparently deceased due to cardiac arrest, seemed in good health until a few hours before. The family was aware of a congenital pathology but there did not seem to be any worrying signs today.

The authorities have started an investigation on the death of the little girl. The agents of the Prenestino Police Station and the Flying Squad intervened on the spot, and listened to the parents. The little girl’s body was transported to the morgue of the Policlinico di Tor Vergata, where, by order of the judicial authority, an autopsy will be performed.

The baby girl was born with serious Health problems and was living connected to a medical device. The father reported that this morning the device emitted an alert signal. When he arrived home, the man found his daughter unconscious. The family, originally from Sicily, had moved to Rome to allow the child to receive the necessary care, having spent the first five months of her life in hospital. The parents had rented the apartment in Centocelle for five months, and doctors visited the house frequently to check on the child’s condition.