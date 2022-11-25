Sharjah Municipality confirmed that sitting in a vehicle does not exempt the parking user from fees, pointing out that “the grace period for parking without fees is only 10 minutes.”

It identified a number of common behaviors that should be avoided when using the public parking service.

And she urged the public to cooperate with her, by adhering to the regulations and laws in force regulating the work of parking lots subject to fees in all areas of Sharjah.

The Director of the Public Parking Department in the municipality, Hamed Al-Qaed, confirmed the work to organize daily inspection visits, during the work of the parking lots subject to fees in Sharjah, during weekdays, from eight in the morning until 10 in the evening, and during Fridays and official holidays, to monitor the violations and take the necessary measures regarding them.

Al-Qaed explained that there are 10 common behaviors that must be avoided when using the public parking service, which are: reserving more than one parking space, as it is necessary to provide an opportunity for other users to use the parking spaces, obstructing traffic by standing behind vehicles, standing behind garbage containers, and parking in bus stops, where This impedes the movement of passengers ascending and disembarking, parking in prohibited or planned areas, standing on the pavement, as this poses a danger to pedestrians, standing in closed dirt yards, standing on road curves, as well as standing within government setbacks of buildings, and parking in parking lots. Special for people of determination.