The Ajman Transport Authority revealed that the number of taxi users reached 10,125,258 users during the first half of this year, with a number of trips of 5,193,009 trips, an increase of 5% over the same period last year.

The Executive Director of the Public Transport Agency at the Ajman Transport Authority, Engineer Sami Ali Al Jallaf, said that taxis are one of the most important means of transportation in the transportation system in the Emirate of Ajman, due to the attention the Authority attaches to the service of transporting users by providing a distinguished service of high quality.

He added that the taxi fleet is equipped with the latest technologies that contribute to providing comfort and safety to users, including the provision of surveillance cameras with GPS in real time for all taxi fleets and the provision of digital payment devices for trips.

He pointed out that a taxi can be requested through multiple channels suitable for all different categories of users, including the (route) application available on the (app store) or (google play), which enables users to specify their destination and pay the cost of the trip before departure, or by calling or Contact via WhatsApp at 600599997.