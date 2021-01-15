A consignment of nearly 10 million pairs of used medical disposable vinyl gloves was shipped to Moscow. This was reported in the metropolitan prosecutor’s office, reports RIA News…

According to the agency, 9.9 million items came from abroad ordered by a Russian company. Neither its name nor the name of the foreign supplier company with which the contract was concluded was specified in the prosecutor’s office.

“It has been established that the supplied products do not correspond to the declared quality, there are characteristic signs that the gloves were previously in use,” the Moscow prosecutor’s office said in a statement. It indicates that the provision of already used gloves is a gross violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules, which could lead to mass diseases of people.

In Russia, due to the coronavirus pandemic, restrictive measures have been introduced, according to which Russians, among other things, must wear masks and gloves. At the same time, citizens will have to wear personal protective equipment even after they are vaccinated against coronavirus, said State Duma Deputy Gennady Onishchenko.

Mass vaccination in Russia starts on January 18 – this date was named by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova after Vladimir Putin’s instructions to start giving the Russians vaccinations from next week. The campaign started in the country on December 5, but teachers and doctors were the first to receive the drug.