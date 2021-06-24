Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has announced a remarkable achievement in the application of occupational safety and health standards, represented in the implementation of 10 million continuous working hours, without any accidents of all kinds, or injuries among workers, within the Al Falah Residential Project.

Partners’ efforts

The municipality expressed its appreciation for the concerted efforts of the strategic partners in achieving this high rate of occupational safety and health, noting that this record achievement is the result of the continuous efforts between the Abu Dhabi City Municipality, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Al Dar, the consultant Mott MacDonald, and the contractor Trojan, stressing the importance of their influential role. In developing occupational safety and health standards to maintain worker safety.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality praised the role played by Trojan in the project in terms of meeting the requirements of occupational safety, health and the environment, applying the highest international safety and health standards and the latest methods in this field, and in accordance with the requirements of the Abu Dhabi Center for Occupational Safety and Health.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality also praised the efforts of Aldar Company for its efforts to develop occupational safety and health in all construction projects.

Within the same framework, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality is keen to highlight the achievements and encourage contractors to perform work in a sound environment that would reduce the occurrence of accidents, environmental impacts, property damage or interruption in operations.

The implementation of the awareness campaign accompanying the implementation of the project took into account the commitment to implement all precautionary measures to prevent the Corona virus that were recommended by the concerned authorities, in order to preserve the health and safety of everyone, and to limit the spread of the virus, as the construction and construction sector has been working effectively since the beginning of the pandemic, and in accordance with all procedures Preventive measures to prevent the spread of the virus. complete plan

It is worth noting that the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City requires, in the implementation of any construction project, that a complete plan be submitted regarding the application of environmental, health and safety standards in construction sites. In order to raise awareness of these standards, many workshops are organized, aimed at educating workers, consultants and contractors. In this regard, it organizes throughout the year and systematically inspection campaigns on all construction sites within its jurisdiction; In order to ensure the application of all environmental, health and safety standards, and to provide a safe working environment for all workers in accordance with the wise policy and vision of our country, which always urges care for all segments of society and provide the umbrella of security and safety.