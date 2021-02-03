Since the beginning of the “Covid-19” pandemic, Abu Dhabi Medical Supplies Company has provided the local health sector with more than 10 million homemade syringes and needles with quality exceeding the imported level and at competitive prices.

The head of the Health Department in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Hamed, visited the headquarters of the company, which provides more than 500 million syringes and needles for the “Covid-19” vaccine (equivalent to 25% of the global need of UNICEF and Kovax this year). The company, which is certified by the World Health Organization, was established in 1999.

The company’s factory plays a leading global role in combating the “Covid-19” pandemic, in partnership with international organizations.

The factory annually produces about 810 million medical syringes and needles, including 110 million single-use syringes, 460 million self-destructive syringes, 30 million insulin injections, 100 million medical needles, and 110 million syringes with a technology that does not allow reuse. Over the past two decades, the company has supplied more than 2 billion injections to more than 70 countries around the world.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed discussed with the company’s CEO, Munir Haddad, future expansion plans aimed at meeting the increasing demand from the health sector locally and globally, in a way that contributes to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s leading position as a major player in the global medical supply chain.

He was also briefed on work progress and stages of manufacturing medical syringes and other medical supplies and equipment. The company manufactures types of syringes, the most important of which are single-use, insulin injections, and self-destructive injections, which are an innovative technology in the manufacture of syringes. The company is the first facility that manufactures these injections in the world since 2003 and holds a global patent in that, in addition to many other medical and surgical supplies.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed stressed that continuing to strengthen the medical industries in the emirate is a fundamental pillar for providing distinct and sustainable health care services for all members of society and ensuring their availability, and that the health sector in Abu Dhabi is not just hospitals, health cadres and service institutions, but rather an integrated health system at a global competitive level. High in manufacturing, research and development, and logistics.





