Dubai (WAM)

The Community Development Authority in Dubai received ten million dirhams from Dubai Islamic Bank, with the aim of disbursing it to the most vulnerable groups of those eligible for Zakat registered with the Authority.

Ahmed Julfar, Director General of the Community Development Authority, noted the contribution of Dubai Islamic Bank, pointing to the importance of optimally employing zakat funds to meet the needs of deserving groups based on accurate studies of social cases, and to ensure the improvement of their conditions and a decent life for them.

For his part, Saeed Ahmed Al Tayer, Executive Director of the Planning and Social Development Sector at the Community Development Authority and Chairman of the Social Solidarity Fund, said that the contribution of Dubai Islamic Bank last year was disbursed to meet the needs of 4,100 individuals and families who are citizens of the Emirate of Dubai registered with the Community Development Authority.

For its part, the management of Dubai Islamic Bank emphasized the strengthening of cooperation with the Community Development Authority, and the provision of part of the Zakat amounts to the deserving of the most vulnerable groups, and this is the third time that the bank provides sums of money to the Social Solidarity Fund in the Authority.