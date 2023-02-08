Throughout the years in Mexican soccer, multiple soccer players, especially foreigners, have passed through and for that reason, there have been occasions where it is not explained how the teams came to the conclusion of signing some of those specific soccer players.
In this way, in the following list we remember some of the strangest signings that almost nobody understood in the first instance.
It is still remembered how the signing of one of the best players of recent times was, we all thought it was a joke and we simply could not believe that Ronaldinho He was going to play in Mexico and especially in the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro. In the end, everything was real and the Brazilian star gave us some good games with the team, even reaching a final.
The American came out of retirement to accept the offer of the emerald team and see his wish to play in Mexico in the Clausura 2018 come true.
The staunch rival of the Mexican team failed to adapt and only played 115 minutes in Mexican soccer, a total of six games, only one as a starter.
América wanted to replicate the formula of the UANL Tigers with André-Pierre Gignac and signed the Frenchman in January 2018. menez He came after a successful football career in his country and in Italy, playing in top teams like Paris-Saint Germain, Rome and Milan.
He arrived in Mexico from Turkey, generating great expectations among fans. But it was all going to end in disappointment. The injuries played a trick on the player, who played a few games with the cream-blue shirt. In the end, he left in the summer of 2019 with more sorrow than glory.
The Spanish striker arrived at Pachuca in 2012 after having played 10 years in his country’s league. At the time he was part of several calls for the Spanish team and it was expected that he would become a star of Mexican soccer. In the end, he only played nine games and didn’t score any goals.
The historic Paraguayan striker had a great career in European football, unfortunately he spent the night with the Machine and only scored four goals in 10 games before returning to his country.
The feline directive wanted to replicate the success of Gignac with another French striker, however, the stay of Delort It was very brief with only six months in Nuevo León, the player did not feel comfortable and preferred to return to his country.
The signing of Florian Thauvin With the San Nicolás de los Garza team it was something quite rare and it is that it is not common for a recent world champion, as in this case he was part of the French squad that was champion in Russia 2018 and also, a player who was a free agent and had multiple offers to continue in Europe, has agreed to come to Nuevo León.
It is clear that the presence of Gignac It was a great factor that benefited, but even so he could not show his best level due to his physical problems and adaptation to the weather.
The most winning soccer player in the history of soccer, to everyone’s surprise, ended up signing with the university team, something that was never expected and less so in the Ciudad Universitaria team that does not usually make signings of this caliber and above all is willing to pay amounts stratospheric money in wages.
Unfortunately, the story ended badly, since he only played in the 2022 Opening and in the 2023 Closing his contract was terminated due to his imprisonment in Barcelona for the issue of sexual abuse in which he was involved.
Santiago Ormeno He arrived late at the 2022 Opening with the Sacred Flock with a large multi-year contract and earning very good money, all so that in the end he did not last even six months and was loaned out to Bravos. He arrived to solve the lack of strikers that would not have been a solution to anything in the team.
Coming from being a goalscorer, captain and benchmark of the staunch rival, the historic Mexican striker ended his career at Rebaño Sagrado, after having left his mark on the Eagles with many goals and championships.
In the end, the reason for this change was the strong salary that the rojiblanco team offered him, however, in all the time he was in the team he could not stand out.
