The dream of every Mexican soccer player is to make the leap to EuropeHowever, many never manage to achieve that objective, although there have been others that have managed to consolidate themselves, the cases being counted, while there has been a group that has had its opportunity to emigrate to that land, but unfortunately, they failed in their attempt to shine and returned to Mexico without pain or glory.
The most recent of the cases. After having debuted with América in 2017 at the hands of the Argentine Ricardo La Volpethe attacker drew a lot of attention for his qualities, he was also part of the lower categories of the selection.
Thanks to this, in January 2019 he was signed by the Real Betiswhere he was expected to do great things, however, it never happened, between the distrust of the coach in turn to place him and the injuries, he did not convince.
After a long time without being taken into account, it was lent to the braga from Portugal, a place in which he could not stand out either, so they terminated the loan so that he could return to the Betiswhere he did not enter into plans, for which he returned to Mexico after an inconsequential passage in Europe.
The dream of the Mochiteco striker was always to play in Europe, achieving his goal in March 2008, after scoring more than a hundred goals with Chivas. The rojiblanco youth squad signed with the Deportivo La Corunabut his adventure barely lasted six months, with three goals, one in LaLiga and two in Copa del Rey.
His stay was a resounding failure, so he was repatriated by tigers.
After debuting with Chivas, a great future was predicted for him, since he also had outstanding performances with the U-20 team. For this reason, in 2011 he signed a five-year contract with the Chelsea from England.
The attacker was immediately released to the Vitesse from the Netherlands, playing three matches with the first team only. Later he was lent to Sabadell of the Second Division of Spain, achieving five goals in 37 commitments. Later he was sent to Cordova from Spain and to Tenerifeas well as to Vitoria From Portugal.
In the end, he never had a place in the first team of the Blues until December 2015 Saints Lagoon brought it back.
He was twice champion with the cougarsscored goals in Blue Cross and attended the 2006 World Cup in Germany, drawing the attention of Benfica from Portugal, who hired him in July 2006, signing for four years.
His adventure lasted a single season, adding three entries to his resume. Tigres repatriated him in 2007.
Another recent case. Formed in Chivasstanding out as a scorer in Lionto later return to the fold, where he was totally focused on being able to play in Europe to make history.
It was then that in 2021 he was transferred to the Getafe from Spain, living a bitter experience, because between injuries and lack of opportunities, he only played eight games without scoring a goal. He did not enter into the plans of the Spanish club and in January 2022 he returned to Guadalajara.
The 1994 World Cup player in the United States had his chance to play in Europe thanks to the Vitesse from the Netherlands in October 1996, being the first Mexican to play in the eredivisie.
Unfortunately, his stay was short, because after 16 commitments and four goals, he returned in May 1997.
El Gullit was a two-time champion with León and a World Cup player in Brazil in 2014. Being quite a figure, incredible as it may seem, his level began to drop, in addition to having drinking problems.
However, the Portuguese Pedro Caixinha believed in his talent and took it with him to rangers of Scotland in 2017. Despite his flashes by scoring five goals in 14 games, he did not quite fill the eye and returned to Mexico with Cruz Azul.
The front edward herrera accompanied him on this adventure, although he extended his time on Scottish soil a little longer.
Part of the class of under-17 world champions and a World Cup champion in South Africa 2010, the right-back reached the Celtic Scotland, where he lived 20 duels with two goals.
At first, the fans received him with affection, he was also a starter, but after an injury he lost his place in the starting eleven without being able to regain his place.
After ceasing to be taken into account, Javier Aguirre took it with him to Real Zaragoza from Spain, where it could not be consolidated, so he returned to Mexico with the America.
The striker was one of the top scorers at the 1991 Portugal U-20 World Cup, the reason for being signed by the AC Milan from Italy. However, the attacker was never able to debut in the A seriesso he returned to Mexico to put on the jacket of Chivas.
Still in 2019, the coach of the Rossoneri team at that time, Arrigo SacchiHe confessed that he did not even remember the Mexican.
Another of the World Cup players in 2010. He shone with Pumas, started in the World Cup and convinced the Westham to bring him into their ranks. He was signed in July 2010 for two years, however he was relegated with the team in his first season after 23 games.
El Dinamita also received the support of the Vasco Aguirrewho took him to Real Zaragoza in 2011, where he experienced a new decline. After the bad experience Blue Cross repatriated him in June 2012.
The reality is that the list is long, since the names of Francisco ‘Grandfather’ Cruz (Logroñés), Manuel Negrete (Sporting Lisbon), Carlos Ochoa (Osasuna), Manuel Glass (Osasuna), Sergio Almaguer (Galatasaray), Jared Borgetti (Bolton Wanderers), Osvaldo Alanis (Real Oviedo), Ever Guzman (Barcelona), Edgar Garcia de Dios (Linz), Efrain Ensign (Rijeka), Santiago Palacios (De Treffers and Roda JC), Jorge Espericueta (Villarreal B) and Antonio Pedroza (Crystal Palace).
