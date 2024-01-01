Chivas, America, Blue Cross, Cougars, Tigers, Monterey, Pachuca and Toluca They are the teams in Mexican soccer that have national elements with sufficient quality to try their luck in Europe in 2024. In this article we list the ten best.
He is twenty-five years old and dominates the midfield, both when defending and attacking. If 'Nene' wants to try his luck in the old continent, this is the time.
He can play as a central defender or winger on the left wing. At twenty-one years old, many Mexican clubs are already interested in the soccer player from the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara. But his destiny could be in the best leagues in the world… if he puts his mind to it.
The Rayados del Monterrey footballer is going through a very good moment in his career. He has already been called up to the Mexican Soccer Team, showing interesting things from midfield to forward. At twenty-seven years old, if he is interested in playing in Europe, this is the time.
Marcel Ruíz is another of the soccer players who have already attracted the attention of other teams in Mexican soccer. At twenty-three years old, the attacking midfielder is in a great moment to pack his bags and play in Europe… as long as that is his dream.
Since he was in Pachuca, interesting things were already seen. At twenty-eight years of age, it seems difficult for any European club to be interested in him, but the doors are still open, since his quality gives him the chance to compete among the best.
Even though Cruz Azul did not have a good football year, Uriel Antuna found a way to shine, not only at the club level, but also with the National Team. It would be a good time for him to try his luck on the old continent.
Even before he signed with América, it was thought that the Pachuca youth player was ready to play in the old continent. It seems complicated for him to leave now, but in the second half of 2024 it could be that tournament in which he tries to compete against the best in the world.
The Tigres offensive midfielder was essential for his team to win the Clausura 2023 tournament. With the arrival of Juan Brunetta, the internal competition will be quite tough, so Sebastián would not be looking down on living an experience in the European football.
The Tuzos del Pachuca midfielder seems to have everything to break into European football. 2024 should be the year in which Sánchez begins to play face to face against the best.
César: 'Chino' Huerta was, without a doubt, one of the Mexican soccer players who showed himself best during the Apertura 2023 tournament. And although in the end he did not have the league that many could have expected, the doors to try his luck and shine on the old continent seem to be more open than ever.
