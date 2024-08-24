Ciudad Juarez.- The Municipal Public Security Secretariat arrested 10 men in different interventions for alleged administrative violations, who were identified as having outstanding arrest warrants against them for crimes against health.

Eliot Francisco PR, 48 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Bahía del Salado and Puerto Viejo streets, in the Héroes de México neighborhood; Jesús TO, 32 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Tecnológico Avenue and Agustín Rodríguez street, in the San Lorenzo neighborhood; Juan Carlos PM, 35 years old, was detained at the intersection of Trigo and Tamaulipas streets, in the Del Real neighborhood; Rodrigo LV, 29 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Hacienda de las Cornelias and Alcatraces streets, in the Colonial del Sur neighborhood; Gerardo Guadalupe HP, 25 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Volcán Dariense and Volcán Managua streets, in the Cerradas del Parque I subdivision; Gustavo MR, 32 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Circuito Fundadores de América and Senderos de Villa Ahumada streets; Pablo Victor JS, 34, was arrested at the intersection of Museo de Piedra and Barranca de Urique streets, in the Misiones neighborhood of Creel; Mario Tomas RR, 43, was arrested at the intersection of Rivera del Bravo and Rivera Lerma streets, in the Riveras del Bravo neighborhood; Miguel Armando TV, 25, was arrested at the intersection of Octaviano Lopez and Chamal streets, in the Valle de Allende neighborhood; Daniel LF, 28, was arrested at the intersection of Morelos and Privada Margaritas streets, in the Moreno neighborhood.

After having been read their rights, the now detained individuals were transferred and handed over to the corresponding authority, which will be in charge of following up on said judicial order.