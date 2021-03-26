Rida Saleem (Dubai)

The Dubai World Cup reached the 25th edition, and over these years the event witnessed many exciting scenes, stories and tales, which caught the spotlight throughout its history, and are still stuck in minds, and the stories in Dubai “Danat Al Dunya” will not stop as long as the international horses remain on a date with fun The challenge is the most expensive race.

the first scene

Nad Al Sheba Racecourse is one of the oldest racing fields in the country, by hosting the first edition in 1996, in which the horse, “ Cigar ”, owned by the famous billionaire Alan Paulson, won the first titles in the first edition, after he outperformed his other American competitor. ‘Soul of the Matter’ under coach Richard Mandela in front of 30,000 spectators.

The second scene

The rain scene in the second edition in 1997 came to be a new challenge after it rained on the Nad Al Sheba track for 3 hours before the start of the race days before the start of the race, and the track turned into a pool of water, which reached a height of 4 inches, and everyone stopped looking what Dubai would do, specifically the race organizing committee, Will the cancellation be done and the horses deported to their country, or will the delay be one or two days the solution, after the owners agreed to postpone for a period of 5 days, the organizing committee resorted to the helicopters that flew at a slight height from the ground to dry up the rain and the race was held on it, and the horse won it. “ To His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and under the leadership of Jerry Bailey, one of the world’s greatest knights who immortalized his name in the records of the Dubai World Cup.

The third scene

The third scene came differently after blood mixed with roses on the podium at Nad Al Sheba racecourse in the ninth edition 2004, and the story comes when “Pleasantly Perfect”, led by knight Alex Sales, regained the prestige of American horses, but the story began after the victory was announced, where the hero kicked his owner Ramsay Blood flowed, and Ramsay continued to bleed while holding the bouquet of roses, and the bloody rose remained in memory on the podiums.

Fourth scene

Farewell Nad Al Sheba racecourse emerged after the fourteenth edition in 2009 in the fourth scene, after switching to a field track, and the American horse “Will Armad” won the last cup in the ancient track, and was able to achieve a record number of lengths at Nad Al Sheba track, which reached 14 lengths of «Gold» to sweep the 13 rivals.

Scene five

The inauguration of the field track was the masterpiece of world tracks in 2010 in the fifth scene, where it replaced Nad Al Sheba. The 15th edition witnessed the departure of the title from the Emirati and American horse circuit, where the Brazilian stallion “Gloria de Campio” grabbed the most expensive title in the world after the total prize money of the Cup increased Dubai World to 10 million dollars, to write the cup the most expensive race certificate in all world races.

Scene VI

The “Photofinish” device imposed itself as the hero of the sixth scene, after 3 horses crossed the finish line at the same time. In the 15th version, two horses from the Emirates entered with Gloria, “Lizards Desire” and “Ali Bar”, and the organizers were forced to settle the result through “Photo Finish” », And« Gloria de Campio »won the title by a nose difference and the Emirati Ahmed Al Ketbi was the first Emirati and Arab knight to participate in the main round of the Cup, where he led the horse« Ali Bar »and lost the title by a nose difference from the champion.

Scene seven

The seventh scene, which is very touching, remains in the memory of the Japanese until now thanks to what the horse “Victoire Pisa” achieved when he won the title of 16, in 2011, and the Japanese were not only happy because it was the first time that they won the Cup, but because this victory wiped away the tears of the “” descendants of the Samurai. ” “Those whose country was hit by an earthquake that was one of the largest natural disasters in the world, which killed a large number. On March 11, 2011, it was a sad day for Japan, but for the people of the world who sympathized with the“ descendants of the samurai ”after the Tohoku tsunami. Bisa’s victory was a return of hope again to the Japanese people who were watching the race and waiting for a smile wiping away their tears, and indeed the joys were mixed with tears from its Japanese owner, Katsuhiko Sumi, who did not believe himself, but everyone around him cried.

Scene eight

The eighth scene was full of celebrations after the UAE fans lived a winning night, after the horse “African Story” for Godolphin won the Cup in its nineteenth edition in 2014, which is the seventh title for the Emirati horses, and his coach Saeed bin Suroor gives the trophy for the sixth time in its history, after an interruption. It lasted 8 years.

Scene IX

The ninth scene came purely American after the American horse Animal Kingdom took the spotlight in international newspapers, especially the American ones, after winning the cup in its 18th edition. .

The celebration was loud for reasons related to the American absence from the podium since 2009, as the Washington Post indicated in a report that what “Animal Kingdom” did represents a historic achievement because it freed American horses from the knot of a field track.

Scene X.

And the permanent scene remains the present audience absent from the silver jubilee version, due to precautionary measures to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus, but the audience wrote epics in the last version and the attendees exceeded the seats of the stands, which can accommodate 60 thousand people, which made the event exceed the one million spectator barrier several years ago. Copies, and the event remains the largest audience on the planet, with more than two billion viewers around the world following it in every version.