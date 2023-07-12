Rescue officials said that 10 members of the same family died of suffocation in eastern Pakistan on Wednesday, when a fire caused by an electrical short broke out in their home.

Rescue official Farooq Ahmed said that at least six children, including a 7-month-old baby, were among the victims in the city of Lahore. Ahmed added that the deaths occurred due to suffocation, as the fire blocked the family’s way out of the multi-storey house.

He explained that it took firefighters several hours to cross the narrow streets of the densely populated suburb of Lahore, which has a population of more than 10 million people, in order to reach the site of the fire.