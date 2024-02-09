Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

The champions of the Sharjah Girls Chess and Culture Club achieved outstanding results in the Emirates Blitz and Rapid Chess Championships at the opening of the local activity for the 2024 season, where the club’s players won 10 colored medals, including two golds, four silvers, and four bronzes.

In the UAE Blitz Chess Championship, which was hosted by the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club, Aisha Mohammed Al-Muaini, the club’s player, won the bronze medal and third place with 6.5 points, while the same player won the silver medal in the under-18 category for females in the same tournament, and her colleague Anoud Issa came in place. The third and bronze medal is equal to her sister Ohoud Issa IV.

In the UAE Rapid Chess Championship, which was hosted by Al Ain Chess and Mind Games Club, the club’s players achieved outstanding achievements, as Anoud Issa, the player, won second place in the women’s category, and her colleague Hanan Khalil came in third place.

Fatima Saif won first place and a gold medal in the under-18 category for females, while her colleague Maryam Mohammed Al-Muaini won the bronze medal, and in the under-14 category for females, Anoud Issa won the gold medal and first place with 6 equal points with her sister Ohoud Issa, who came in second place. She won the silver medal, and in the under-10 category for females, Sheikha Mohammed Al-Muaini won the silver medal after coming in second place.

Najla Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors, expressed her happiness with what the club’s players achieved in the UAE Blitz and Rapid Chess Championships, stressing that these achievements bode well for the beginning of the 2024 season, and great ambitions to achieve more achievements in the upcoming participations, which reflect the great effort of the club’s management, coaches, administrators and parents. Matters, as work within the club represents a fully-fledged collective system.

Al Shamsi congratulated the players, noting that what has been achieved represents a double responsibility not only for the players, but also for the club’s management in continuing the effort for more ambitions and aspirations drawn up by the club’s strategy, although winning 10 medals confirms that the management is moving in the right direction in Preparing female players, and also preparing them to represent the UAE national teams in foreign competitions.