The Sharjah Municipality directed that it adhere to 10 measures to combat the spread of mosquitoes with the advent of the summer, especially since it is one of the most common insects and causes the transmission of many diseases and epidemics such as malaria, dengue fever and yellow fever.

The municipality stated that adhering to these directives avoids the health and environmental damage caused by the spread of mosquitoes.

The measures included the necessity of conducting regular control operations, covering exposed utensils, not throwing food waste and waste in the open, getting rid of stagnant water pools, and not leaving small amounts of water in pools and fountains.

The municipality also stressed the importance of constantly changing the water of the vases, getting rid of used rubber wheels and other things capable of containing water, and covering water tanks and not leaving them exposed.

The municipality was directed to put metal nets on doors and windows to prevent mosquitoes from entering, stressing the importance of proper drainage of water leaking from air conditioners and not letting them accumulate for a long time.



