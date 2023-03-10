The son of art

In the long history of Formula 1, there have been drivers and champions who have left an indelible mark on this sport: either for their victories, or for a driving style that has driven fans crazy, not to mention a generation. Some of them, unfortunately, have lost their lives during their respective careers, in some cases at the most successful moment. Among these, there was also Gilles Villeneuve, who disappeared in 1982 following a terrible accident in qualifying for the Belgian GP. The Canadian, an idol of Ferrari fans, left behind his wife and two children, one of whom was 11 years old: Jacques. The sons of the family have not always managed to emulate the feats of their fathers, even if there have been extraordinary exceptions, one of which is represented precisely by that young and unfortunate boy, who even managed to do better than theAviator. The first demonstration was under everyone’s eyes at the Italian dawn of March 10, 1996Exactly 27 years ago.

From CART to F1

That Jacques Villeneuve possessed a great talent was noticed right from the minor categories, but especially in IndyCar, in the mid-90s still known as CARD. The magical year of the Canadian was the 1995when he won the US title and the Indianapolis 500. Two successes in ‘one fell swoop’ that definitively convinced Frank Williams to hire the son of art in his F1 team, fresh from the defeat in the drivers’ and constructors’ world championship against Michael Schumacher and against Benetton respectively. Villeneuve, followed for some time by Sir Williams, thus took the place of David Coulthard for the 1996, joining Damon Hill as a teammate. The first opportunity to get to work was therefore the inaugural GP of the world championship in Australia, a weekend in which Villeneuve demonstrated not only all his talent, but also his coldness.

The surprising debut

Welcomed by enthusiasts on the circuit Melbourne, present for the first time in F1 after the decade of Adelaide, the 24-year-old did not let himself be betrayed in the least by the emotions or pressure of his debut. In a weekend that also saw the debut in F1 of Giancarlo Fisichella, as well as Schumacher’s first in Ferrari, Villeneuve already impressed from qualifying, succeeding in a feat established by few: immediately obtain the pole position at his first participation in F1, distancing Hill (another son of art) by almost a tenth and a half. The best, however, is yet to come.

The faded hat-trick

At the first start of the season, Villeneuve manages to keep the lead ahead of Hill, but the race is immediately suspended due to a terrible accident involving Martin Brundle, who collides with Coulthard at the third corner and takes off with his Jordan, fortunately exiting unharmed. At the second start the music doesn’t change, with the Canadian keeping first place. As if that weren’t enough, Villeneuve records the ride faster of the race in the first half of the race, and an incredible result emerges for a rookie like that of theHat-trick: pole position, fastest lap and victory. On the other hand, the hypothesis of the Grand Slam vanishes (ie the previous results with the addition of all the laps of the race spent in the lead), thanks to the leadership given to Hill following the pit stops. After the Englishman’s tire change, the latter was overtaken on the track by Villeneuve with a decisive move, with the Canadian also putting his wheels on the grass to get the better of his teammate. However, the dream of victory vanishes due to a technical problem, when Villeneuve’s FW18 starts to lose oil. At that point, the team forced its new and determined driver to hand over the leadership to Hill, who thus won ahead of his teammate. As his career progresses, Melbourne won’t be the only hat-trick missed by the Canadian. After winning the world title in 1997 (the last in the history of Williams), Villeneuve will also try to get the Triple Crownsfeat achieved by Graham Hill alone: ​​victory of the Indianapolis 500, the F1 world title and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In the latter, Villeneuve attempted to equal the record in 2007 and 2008, with the third opportunity coming again this year, on June 10th.