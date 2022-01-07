Ericsson analyzed consumer trends for the next decade. In its report “Ten major consumer trends” the main changes in consumer experiences that should occur by 2030 are pointed out. Among the common aspects of daily life, in 2030, will be a hybrid mixture of technology with connectivity, integrated in real physical environments , which enhance the shopping and consumption experiences of most early adopters.

This forecast is among the results of the 11th edition of the report “10 major consumer trends” by Ericsson ConsumerLab, which presents expectations and forecasts for the approximately 57 million technology pioneer consumers estimated to exist worldwide .

The findings result from a comprehensive study where consumers were asked to assess 15 hybrid mall infrastructures that enhance the physical experience using digital technology.

The services available at the mall of the future “Everyspace Plaza” are:

The Simultaneous Amphitheater, where the spectator can also be an actor. Will the immersive experience provoke emotion or fear? Almost 8 out of 10 consumers imagine event halls, where telepresence technology allows artists to act digitally, as if they were there in the flesh.

The Immersive Beauty Salon allows you to escape invasive treatments and is an attractive beauty option for many. According to 7 out of 10 shoppers, they expect malls to have beauty salons that use volumetric modeling technology to digitally enhance each person’s appearance.

The Tailor of the Future. Personalized “Fast fashion” space for you and your avatar. More than 7 out of 10 RA/VR users anticipate a shopping mall tailor using fabrics that instantly become waterproof or ventilated whenever necessary.

The Multiverse Pool allows the exploration of impossible worlds. Two-thirds of consumers believe that by 2030 there will be swimming pools in which it will be possible to use an VR helmet with oxygen to live experiences in outer space, in zero gravity.

The Hybrid Gym is desired by 7 out of 10 consumers who would like to have personalized, multi-sensory AR/VR environments that help improve mental health while playing physical sport.

The Multifactory “Print a Wish” allows repair and production of on-demand products. More than half of consumers want to buy sustainably at factory outlets that recycle their old products.

The Restaurant at “Nó do Universo” offers the possibility to share virtual meals with friends present in other restaurants anywhere in the world. This desire of half of the respondents could be a reality in the 2030 shopping malls’ restaurant plazas.

The Endless Store. Three-quarters of consumers want to connect their homes to the store, being able to virtually design the furniture or appliances in their home, before buying.

The Multiple Medical Center provides AI-based triage posts where you can get virtually instantaneous information about your health status. This type of service is desired by seventy-seven percent of consumers who provide medical centers in malls.

The Nature Park+ allows you to visit a natural park inside the mall. Forty-two percent of consumers believe that this type of experience will make them feel closer to nature, through digital and programmable materials that offer hybrid experiences.

