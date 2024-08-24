The Federal Decree-Law on Support Service Workers grants the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation a maximum period of 14 days to consider and settle complaints and disputes related to support service workers, amicably, after which the Ministry is obligated to refer the dispute to the competent court of first instance if the value of the claim exceeds 50 thousand dirhams.

The decree-law officially came into effect on July 30, and 10 legal procedures were set to consider and settle complaints and disputes of domestic workers, either amicably through the ministry or judicially through the competent court of first instance. These procedures included three procedures related to direct disputes between employers and domestic workers, and seven procedures related to disputes between employers and domestic worker recruitment offices.

Since the date of the entry into force of the Decree-Law, the Courts of Appeal have begun referring any requests, disputes and grievances subject to the provisions of the Decree-Law to the competent court of first instance in the case, on their own initiative and without fees.

According to the Decree-Law, if a direct dispute occurs between the employer and the domestic worker, and the two parties fail to settle it amicably, they must refer it to the Ministry to take whatever it deems appropriate for settlement, through three legal procedures, including: communicating by phone with both parties to the contractual relationship within 14 days to discuss the complaint, in order to issue a final settlement between the two parties (regardless of the value of the claim). The Ministry’s decision on the complaint shall be final if the value of the claim does not exceed AED 50,000, or if the dispute concerns non-compliance with the amicable settlement decision. Finally, if an amicable settlement is not possible within 14 days (for claims exceeding AED 50,000), the Ministry shall be obligated to refer the dispute to the competent court of first instance, and the referral shall be accompanied by a memorandum containing a summary of the dispute, the arguments of the two parties, and the Ministry’s recommendation.

With regard to examining complaints and disputes between the employer and the domestic worker recruitment office, the decree-law granted the Ministry the authority to take seven legal procedures, starting with taking whatever it deems appropriate for an amicable settlement between the two parties, in accordance with the provisions of the decree-law regulating labor relations and its amendments and its executive regulations, and the decisions issued by the Ministry. It also granted it the authority to resolve the dispute if the value of the claim does not exceed 50 thousand dirhams, or if the dispute is regarding the failure of either party to abide by the amicable settlement decision, regardless of the value of the claim.

The Ministry’s powers also include issuing decisions that have the force of an executive instrument to settle disputes in accordance with its powers, and are stamped with the executive formula in accordance with the usual procedures, while granting either party to the dispute the right to file a lawsuit before the competent primary court to consider the subject of the dispute within 15 working days from the date of notification of the decision or announcement of it, which results in the suspension of the implementation of the Ministry’s decision.

According to the gradation of the seven procedures, if the dispute is not settled amicably within two weeks from the date of consideration of the complaint or dispute, the dispute shall be referred to the competent court of first instance, accompanied by a memorandum containing a summary of the arguments of the two parties and the Ministry’s recommendation. The lawsuit filed by any party in a dispute before the competent court of first instance shall not be accepted, without observing or following any of the specified procedures and deadlines.

When considering complaints and disputes, if the Ministry discovers any violations of the provisions of the Decree-Law or its Executive Regulations, measures will be taken to control them and punish the violator in accordance with the Decree-Law and its Executive Regulations, and relevant legislation. The Ministry also has the right, during consideration of the complaint or dispute, and in accordance with the mechanisms it determines, to oblige the domestic labor office or the employer, as the case may be, to fulfill any obligations imposed on it under the provisions of this Decree-Law or its Executive Regulations, or the contract, whether towards the domestic worker, the employer, or the beneficiary, as the case may be.

3 channels for “complaint”

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that private sector workers, domestic workers and employers can submit a labour dispute complaint directly to the Ministry, through three main channels, without the need to visit the Ministry, including: the Ministry’s website (mohre.gov.ae), the Ministry’s smartphone application (MOHRE UAE), and finally the call center for labour consultations and claims (80084).

The Ministry stated that the requirements for submitting a labor complaint for the worker include the work permit number, passport number, in addition to the unified number (for support workers), while for employers they include “the establishment number and the unified number for the employer (for support workers).”